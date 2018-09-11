Hurricane Florence prompts widespread coastal evacuations: 'We don’t want to gamble with a single South Carolina life,' governor says

Sep 11, 2018, 7:32 AM ET
PHOTO: Larry Pierson, from the Isle of Palms, S.C., purchases bottled water from the Harris Teeter grocery store on the Isle of Palms in preparation for Hurricane Florence at the Isle of Palms S.C., Sept. 10, 2018.PlayMic Smith/AP
WATCH Florence targets Carolinas' coast as Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Florence, a powerful Category 4 storm, is bearing down on the Southeast coast and "we want the people to get out and get safe," South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster told "Good Morning America” Tuesday.

Interested in Hurricane Florence?

Add Hurricane Florence as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Hurricane Florence news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Hurricane Florence
Add Interest

Florence is packing maximum sustained winds of 140 mph. The storm is expected to make landfall along the North Carolina coast, possibly as a Category 4 storm, overnight Thursday into Friday.

About 1 million people have been ordered to flee the entire South Carolina coast beginning at noon Tuesday. Some coastal areas of North Carolina are also under evacuation orders.

PHOTO: Chris Brace, from Charleston, S.C. lowers hurricane shutters on a clients house in preparation for Hurricane Florence at Sullivans Island, S.C., Sept. 10, 2018.Mic Smith/AP
Chris Brace, from Charleston, S.C. lowers hurricane shutters on a client's house in preparation for Hurricane Florence at Sullivan's Island, S.C., Sept. 10, 2018.

(MORE: Preparing for an approaching hurricane and other things you need to know about them)

"We’re still within what they call the cone of uncertainty and that means that the hurricane could make landfall,” Gov. McMaster said. “The eye of the hurricane could make landfall, down below Charleston almost all the way down to Georgia.

Slideshow: Worst hurricanes in US history
SLIDESHOW: Slideshow: Worst hurricanes in US history

"It looks more likely that it'll be farther north than that, but our whole coast is under an evacuation order and we’re getting the people out of there."

Highway traffic has been reversed for the evacuation route. Hospitals and nursing homes have begun the evacuation process and the National Guard and Red Cross have descended on the area.

(MORE: 2018 Atlantic hurricane season is now underway: What experts say is in store)

"We don’t want to gamble with a single South Carolina life,” McMaster told "GMA."

“We want to be sure everybody’s safe. This might be inconvenient for some people but we can worry about the inconvenience later."

In addition to winds, the storm could deliver substantial rain and dangerous storm surge.

PHOTO: Kevin Orth loads sandbags into cars on Milford Street as he helps residents prepare for Hurricane Florence, Sept. 10, 2018, in Charleston, S.C.Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier/AP
Kevin Orth loads sandbags into cars on Milford Street as he helps residents prepare for Hurricane Florence, Sept. 10, 2018, in Charleston, S.C.

(MORE: Tropical depression 101: With hurricane season in full swing, here's everything you need to know about this tropical cyclone)

"This hurricane is big and strong and it’s bigger than Hurricane Hugo, which we had back in 1989," McMaster said. "This is the most ferocious one since then but all the predictions are when it gets to the coast it’ll be moving slow, so it’ll be dumping rain on us and North Carolina for a long time."

"We are prepared for the worst, we’re hoping for the best," he said. "It’s a lot harder to stand up and get ready than it is to stand down, so we’re up and ready for whatever comes our way."

Comments