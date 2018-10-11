After Hurricane Michael, bride-to-be shifts focus from 'perfect wedding' to recovery

Oct 11, 2018, 1:00 PM ET
PHOTO: Kimberly Kennedy speaks with ABC News Ginger Zee after Hurricane Michael swept through Mexico Beach, Fla.PlayABC
WATCH Inside Hurricane Michael as it made landfall

A Florida woman who was planning her wedding is now planning how to rebuild her town, and possibly her home, after the devastation left behind by Hurricane Michael.

Interested in Hurricane Michael?

Add Hurricane Michael as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Hurricane Michael news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Hurricane Michael
Add Interest

Kimberly Kennedy’s wedding celebration is scheduled for Oct. 20 in a historic building in Port St. Joe, Florida.

The town, which neighbors Mexico Beach in the Florida Panhandle, took a direct hit Wednesday from Michael. The massive storm made landfall at 155 mph -- winds so strong that it just shy of a Category 5 storm.

Michael is the strongest storm since Hurricane Camille in 1969 and the third-most-powerful on record to hit the U.S.

Kennedy had her wedding dress and other wedding supplies in a home she now fears was either flooded by the hurricane or completely destroyed.

PHOTO: Kimberly Kennedy speaks with ABC News Ginger Zee after Hurricane Michael swept through Mexico Beach, Fla.ABC
Kimberly Kennedy speaks with ABC News' Ginger Zee after Hurricane Michael swept through Mexico Beach, Fla.

“Everything I have for my wedding is in that house,” she told ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, who rode out the storm in the same condo building as Kennedy.

Kennedy was storing her wedding dress in the home of Mark Parker, he told "Good Morning America." Parker is a longtime friend who will be a groomsman in Kennedy’s wedding.

PHOTO: Kimberly Kennedy, left, points to devastated areas after Hurricane Michael swept through Mexico Beach, Fla.ABC
Kimberly Kennedy, left, points to devastated areas after Hurricane Michael swept through Mexico Beach, Fla.

Kennedy and her husband, Jason Kennedy, eloped last year and were planning to have a wedding for family and friends in two weeks, Parker said.

“They had been saving their money to have a perfect wedding,” he told “GMA.”

How to help those affected by Hurricane Michael

Parker said he rented a room from the couple in their home before moving last year to his own house. That's where Kennedy was storing her wedding dress.

PHOTO: In this image made from video and provided by SevereStudios.com, damage from Hurricane Michael is seen in Mexico Beach, Fla., Oct. 11, 2018.SevereStudios.com via AP
In this image made from video and provided by SevereStudios.com, damage from Hurricane Michael is seen in Mexico Beach, Fla., Oct. 11, 2018.

“I’m four blocks off the beach,” Parker said. “I just saw a post on Facebook and the street leading to my house, they were going down it with a boat. I’m sure we probably got flooded, at the very least.”

Parker, who evacuated to Mississippi, said he had been in text communication with the couple Wednesday but then lost touch as cell service went out.

In some of the last text messages they had, Parker said Jason Kennedy told him his truck had floated out to a pond.

PHOTO: Hurricane Michael made landfall near Mexico Beach, Oct. 11, 2018, devastating the coastal town as it lashed the Florida Panhandle.Zachary T. Sampson/Tampa Bay Times/ZUMA Wire via Newscom
Hurricane Michael made landfall near Mexico Beach, Oct. 11, 2018, devastating the coastal town as it lashed the Florida Panhandle.

“The devastation is just horrible,” Parker said of Port St. Joe, where he moved two years ago from Illinois. “It looks like half the town is gone."

“It’s just such a beautiful place with great people,” he added. “Everyone is so tight-knit there, even if someone didn’t get hit, it’s like they got hit.”

How to help those affected by Hurricane Michael

Comments