At a time when U.S. political rhetoric revolves around walls and travel bans, "Good Morning America" spoke to a group of young international students to hear their thoughts on the current state of America.

Despite the recent headlines, to most of these college-age students the idea that you can come to America and build a better life for you and your family is very much still alive.

Here, these millennial students candidly share their thoughts on how they feel about the American dream, and how their ideas have changed since coming to the U.S.

ABC News

The American dream

"The American dream is huge outside of America," Sampanna Bhattarai of Nepal said. "People just have this one dream to send their kids to the U.S. for higher education or to settle down."

For Colombia native Sebastian Caro, in his home country "the American dream is very alive."

"There is always this will and this wish of going to the U.S. to study or work," he added.

“ ” There is always this will and this wish of going to the U.S. to study or work.

Araz Aslanian, a native of Jordan, added, "People back home believe in the American dream," however there are "other people that are very critical of the U.S."

ABC News

Warda Malik, of Hungary, added that to the international community, America is "seen as this country where you can sort of achieve your ambitions and be whoever you want."

For Lenah Ankliss, an Australian of Lebanese descent, she noted how much of an influence American media and pop culture has on international perception of the country.

“ ” Walking through New York, the first thing that came to mind was that is that it reminded me of Sesame Street.

"Walking through New York, the first thing that came to mind was that is that it reminded me of 'Sesame Street,'" she quipped.

ABC News

A nation divided by class, politics

Though it's not often discussed here in the U.S., inner-city homelessness and the clear divide between socioeconomic classes was an issue the international students immediately addressed.

Although it initially reminded her of "Sesame Street," Ankliss added that upon taking a closer look she "noticed there is a division between people of different socioeconomic classes."

Malik said she observed "people on the streets being homeless, and that isn't being addressed as urgently as it should be."

“ ” I think its a very divided society.

Alena Mikhalkovich of Belarus said simply: "I think its a very divided society."

Bhattarai echoed the sentiments of his fellow students, saying he noticed "there was such a huge difference in the way people lived."

"We went to this area called Compton, and there were people living in the streets," he said. "And it didn't look like an ideal american dream."

"People go to America and they think they've made it," he said. "But like seeing that huge contrast in seven blocks, I think something has to be done."

Philippines native Sienna Hagedorn said that in the U.S. "you see how the rich just get richer and richer."

For Sasha Rovinska from the Ukraine, she said she has noticed "one of the most divisive issues in the States is politics in general, because people seem to really feel strongly about the party to which they belong to."

She added that she believes the U.S. "should focus on bringing their people together within the nation."

"I think the U.S. should really first manage to bring its own people together," Rovinska said. "And make sure that the people in the country are managing to succeed and to achieve their American dream."

“ ” I think the U.S. should really first manage to bring its own people together, and make sure that the people in the country are managing to succeed and to achieve their American dream.

Let's talk, let's listen

Many of the students said they observed how hard it was for people to have conversations about the issues that are dividing the country.

"People can't really talk to each other anymore," Hagedorn said.

ABC News

Malik added that she believes, for a lot of issues, people need to "just sit down and talk about it, but that's what I'm not seeing in the United States."

Manas Pant of India called this "a bit sad" and not "healthy for a democracy."

"We studied about how a lot of friendships were broken after the election because people thought that the difference in political opinion was too much to deal with," Pant said.

"This is something that needs to be solved," he added. "Because if people aren't getting along with each other, then I don't think that's healthy for a democracy, where people can have different opinions but still maintain close relationships with each other on a personal level."

ABC News

Bhattarai said he very much likes "rise up" spirit of the Americans he has met, whatever other flaws they may have.

"Sure, there are some issues, but I like the U.S. in the way that although they have all their issues, they always rise up to the end, he said. "They mess up. And they rise up."