Kate Upton, Justin Verlander announce they are expecting first child

Celebrity power couple Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are expecting their first child.

The supermodel announced the news in understated fashion on her Instagram account Saturday, simply tagging a photo of hers, #PregnantinMiami.

The photo, with Upton in red pants, white tank top and red jacket, was showing just a hint of a baby bump. It will be the first child for both her and Verlander, an All-Star pitcher for the Houston Astros.

#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander ???? A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jul 14, 2018 at 6:19am PDT

Upton, 26, was in Miami for Sports Illustrated's Swim Search, an open casting call for the next model to appear in SI's annual Swimsuit Issue. Upton has appeared on the cover of the issue twice, in 2012 and 2013.

The 35-year-old Verlander, who was in Houston with his team, reposted Upton's photo and said she'd be an "amazing" mom.

"You’re going to be the most amazing Mom!!" Verlander wrote. "I can’t wait to start this new journey with you! You’re the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I’ve ever met! I’m so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much."

Verlander is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career despite his supposed advanced age. He leads the American League in ERA and is a top contender to start Tuesday's All-Star Game in Washington, D.C. Verlander won both the MVP and Cy Young Award in 2011, and has finished in the top 5 in Cy Young voting -- given to the league's best pitcher -- five times.

The couple started dating in 2014 and were engaged in 2016. The two were married in Italy last November.