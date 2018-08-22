The Los Angeles district attorney is reviewing a second sexual assault case involving actor Kevin Spacey, according to a statement from the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department presented it to the district attorney Tuesday, and it remains under review, according to officials.

ABC News reached out to Spacey's lawyer for comment and we haven't heard back yet.

The first case was presented to the district attorney's office this past April and involves allegations of a sexual assault involving Spacey that allegedly took place in 1992. It remains under review.

Last October, actor Anthony Rapp, 46, told BuzzFeed that when he was a teenager, Spacey, then in his 20s, made a sexual advance toward him. Spacey, 59, stated that he did not remember the alleged incident, but apologized for what "would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."

He later sought "evaluation and treatment," according to a statement at the time from his spokesperson.

In the weeks that followed, others accused Spacey of sexual misconduct, including at least 20 people at London's Old Vic Theatre who reported being the subject of Spacey's inappropriate behavior over a time period of 18 years. None of the alleged victims were minors, according to the Old Vic, and those who participated in the investigation, which was conducted by a law firm at the theater's request, did so knowing their identities would be kept confidential. Spacey was the Old Vic's artistic director from 2004 to 2015.

The professional fallout has been great for the actor. In addition to losing his leading role in Netflix's hit series, "House of Cards," he was replaced by Christopher Plummer in last year's "All the Money in the World." Plummer went on to receive an Academy Award nomination for the part.