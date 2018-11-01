This election season, "Good Morning America" asked Americans to share with us "Why It Matters." We want to know what issues are inspiring people to head to the polls and participate in our democracy this year.

Journalist and lawyer Sunny Hostin is one of many voices who told us "Why It Matters."

The issue: Diversity and representation

Sunny Hostin -- lawyer, journalist, co-host of "The View" and ABC News' legal analyst -- has a lot to say on diversity and representation in politics this election.

"We need people in power that represent all of us, not just some of us," Hostin told "GMA."

Hostin believes we need elected officials that better represent the diverse backgrounds and beliefs of all Americans.

"It's extremely important to have people represent you and your beliefs and your thoughts and things that matter to you, and the way to get there is to vote for people that reflect you," Hostin said.

"If this issue doesn't get resolved, then you have a group of people that perhaps don't understand you, don't understand your community and aren't working on behalf of your values," Hostin said.

ABC News

No matter your background, 'Voting is the most American thing you can do'

"I think voting is the most American thing you can do," Hostin said.

For those who say their vote doesn't matter, the legal guru says back: "Our founding fathers made it very clear that every vote should count."