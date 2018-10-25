The hosts of "The View" reacted to news that more bombs were mailed to public officials Thursday and discussed what comes next to ease the political polarization in the U.S.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and actor Robert De Niro are the latest to be sent explosive devices similar to those sent to Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama.

Abby Huntsman, who lives only blocks away from De Niro, says the news "hits close to home."

"We've got enough people trying to tear us down...why are we doing this to ourselves?" Huntsman asked.

Only hours after explosive devices addressed to public figures were intercepted by authorities on Wednesday, President Trump addressed crowds at a rally in Wisconsin.

He decried the mailed explosives but also called on the media to “set a civil tone and to stop the endless hostility and constant negative and oftentimes false attacks and stories."

Sunny Hostin says she was “disappointed” by the president’s comments.

"I wish he would have taken the moment to really, truly be presidential -- not at a rally for him -- but to all Americans,” said Hostin. “He had the opportunity to be really presidential and I don't think he was.”

Meghan McCain said she reacted to this week’s news that several explosive devices were mailed to public officials by reflecting on what she personally has “done to contribute to the polarization in this country.”

"I think we should cop to our mistakes," McCain said, and added that she thinks about the rhetoric she will “put out into the world” when she shares her views on the show.

"What [would] my father… have done if he was still here? Last year on this show, I said 'I hate Hillary Clinton' and called her 'Crooked Hillary' -- and it is one of the things I regret doing," said McCain.

"Hate is not [what] should be coming out of my mouth on television about someone of a different political persuasion," McCain continued. "So I need to hold myself to the same standard that I would like to hold the president."

Whoopi Goldberg echoed McCain’s sentiment that setting a good example falls on everyone’s shoulders.

"We have to always make sure we are reflecting what we want to see in the country," she said. "If you want a change, you gotta get out and make it!"