Peloton recalls more than 2 million bikes over fall hazard

Peloton is recalling over 2 million bikes, warning that the bike seat post assembly could break and cause users to fall.

Bike Model PL01, also known as the original Peloton bike, is the one being recalled. Users are told to immediately stop using the bike and call Peloton for a free replacement bike seat post.

There have been 35 reports of people falling off their bikes with 13 injuries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Peloton has contacted all affected users.

Peloton said bike models can be identified by a label on the inside front fork of the bike, near its flywheel or by its non-swivel display. Recalled bikes also have a red "P" logo on the bike with the Peloton brand name in white on the bike frame.

The CPSC said bikes involved in the recall were manufactured in Taiwan, retailed for approximately $1,400 and were only sold in the U.S. between January 2018 and May 2023 at Peloton and Dick's Sporting Goods stores and online at Peloton's website, Amazon and Dick's Sporting Goods' website. Peloton also added the recall doesn't apply to their bikes that were sold overseas.

This latest Peloton recall comes four months after the fitness company agreed to pay $19 million to customers after it recalled its Tread+ and Tread treadmills in 2021 following 150 reports of people, pets and objects being pulled under Tread+ treadmills.

A 6-year-old child also was reported to have died after being pulled under the rear of a Tread+ device.

At the time, Peloton said it remained "deeply committed to the safety and well-being" of their customers, which they referred to as "Members," and pledged to improve their products and work "cooperatively with the CPSC to further enhance Member safety."

Customers who wish to contact Peloton can call toll-free at 866-679-9129 between the hours of 6 a.m. and midnight ET, seven days a week. Alternatively, customers can also visit onepeloton.com for support.