Rapper XXXTentacion shot and killed in Florida

Rapper XXXTentacion has been shot and killed in Broward County, Florida, the Broward Sheriff's Office confirmed on .

The Broward County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC News that a call of a shooting in Deerfield Beach came in just before 4 p.m. ET on Monday and that an "adult male victim" was transported to the hospital.

Shortly thereafter, authorities confirmed that the victim, Jahseh Onfroy, or XXXTentacion, had died.

The 20-year-old Soundcloud rap star scored a No. 1 album earlier this year with his disc, titled "?," as well as a top 10 song, "Sad!" His previous album, "17," reached No. 2 last year. His songs have racked up nearly 4 billion on-demand streams combined.

The rapper had a long history of legal problems and was facing more than a dozen felony charges, as well as allegations of domestic violence. He was awaiting trial on those charges, according to Complex.

XXXTentacion has also caused controversy for his involvement in a variety of feuds with other artists, including Drake, and for social media scandals: He once posted a video showing him hanging himself, and a video of himself lynching a white child.

At one point, Spin magazine called Onfroy "the most controversial man in rap." Last month, Spotify removed XXXTentacion's music from its curated playlists, but that decision was reversed on June 1.

