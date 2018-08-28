Rose McGowan had some strong words for her #MeToo ally Asia Argento on Monday: "Do the right thing."

In a statement sent to ABC News, McGowan described the events leading up to her discovery that Argento had allegedly paid off actor Jimmy Bennett, who has claimed the Italian actress sexually assaulted him when he was 17 and she was 37, according to a report published by The New York Times a week ago.

McGowan, 44, writes that she learned of Argento's alleged sexual encounter with Bennett through her partner, Rain Dove, whom she'd introduced to Argento a month ago.

McGowan said that Argento, 42, revealed in a series of text messages to Dove that she had "indeed slept with" Bennett years back, and had "been receiving unsolicited nudes of Jimmy since he had been 12," but had not taken any action to stop Bennett from sending more.

A representative for Rain Dove confirmed that everything McGowan said in the statement was "factual," and said that Dove will soon put out a statement as well.

It was one week ago when Argento released her statement on social media, "strongly" denying any of the claims against her.

"I am deeply shocked and hurt by having read news that is absolutely false," Argento said in the statement. "I have never had any sexual relationship with Bennett."

Argento did not immediately respond to an ABC News request for comment.

Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Bennett also released a statement last week.

"Many brave women and men have spoken out about their own experiences during the #MeToo movement, and I appreciate the bravery that it took for each and every one of them to take such a stand," he wrote. "I have had to overcome many adversities in my life, and this is another that I will deal with, in time. I would like to move past this event in my life, and today I choose to move forward, no longer in silence."

Bennett did not immediately respond to an ABC News request for comment.

In McGowan's new statement, the former "Charmed" star says it was Rain Dove who went to the police with the texts in which she said Argento admitted to the sexual encounter. Those alleged texts were later obtained and released by TMZ last Wednesday.

ABC News has not independently confirmed the veracity of the text messages released by TMZ.

McGowan stressed she was not “affiliated with this incident” and that she had not been complicit in keeping the alleged assault a secret.

“Asia had mentioned that she was being extorted for a large sum of money every month by someone who was blackmailing them with a provocative image,” McGowan claims. “No one in the room knew who the extortionist was. Now we know it to be a reference to this case.”

McGowan further clarified that "There absolutely should be no leeway or tolerance for sexual assault. Hard stop. NONE. Victims also shouldn’t be told how they should react or what they should say about their abuser."

“ ” There absolutely should be no leeway or tolerance for sexual assault. Hard stop. NONE.

"Asia you were my friend. I loved you. You’ve spent and risked a lot to stand with the MeToo movement," she adds. "I really hope you find your way through this process to rehabilitation and betterment. Anyone can be be better -- I hope you can be, too. Do the right thing. Be honest. Be fair. Let justice stay its course. Be the person you wish Harvey [Weinstein] could have been."

I got to know Asia Argento ten months ago. Our commonality is the shared pain of being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. My heart is broken. I will continue my work on behalf of victims everywhere. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) August 20, 2018

This is the second time McGowan has commented on Argento. She tweeted "My heart is broken. I will continue my work on behalf of victims everywhere" last week after the reports began to surface.

Argento and McGowan were among the first women to speak out about Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct. He has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

Having just touched down from several weeks abroad, I am reeling from the recent news. Although hoping against hope that it is not true, here are my current thoughts: pic.twitter.com/8oOF3LmHLQ — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) August 22, 2018

Others Weinstein accusers and #MeToo activists like Mira Sorvino have also shared sentiments about Argento, writing last week, "I am reeling from the recent news. Although hoping against hope that it is not true."