Texas teen wins Scripps National Spelling Bee with winning-word 'koinonia'

May 31, 2018, 11:15 PM ET
PHOTO: Karthik Nemmani, 14, from McKinney, Texas, left, holds his trophy with President and CEO of the E.W. Scripps Company Adam Symson as confetti falls after winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., May 31, 2018. PlayJacquelyn Martin/AP
Karthik Nemmani won the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, after correctly spelling the word "koinonia."

Koinonia means a Christian fellowship or body of believers, according to Merriam-Webster.

The 14-year-old from McKinney, Texas, beat out 516 spellers this year, the highest number of competitors in the bee's decades-long history.

PHOTO: Tanay Nandan, 11, from Short Hills, N.J., spells his word correctly during the 3rd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., May 30, 2018.
After receiving his trophy on stage, the eighth-grader said he felt "really happy." Karthik added that as soon as he heard the pronouncer say the word "koinonia," he knew he was going to win.

PHOTO: Competitors exchange and sign each others Bee Keeper books during the final day of the 91st Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center May 31, 2018 in National Harbor, Maryland.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Competitors exchange and sign each others' 'Bee Keeper' books during the final day of the 91st Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center May 31, 2018 in National Harbor, Maryland.

Karthik's orthographic prowess won him the competition's $40,000 cash prize and the opportunity to appear on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in addition to a handful of other prizes.

Runner-up Naysa Modi, 12, from Frisco, Texas, was eliminated from the final round after she misspelled the word "bewusstseinslage," meaning a state of consciousness or a feeling devoid of sensory components, according to Merriam-Webster. Naysa tied for seventh place last year, tied for 46th place the year before and tied for 50th place in 2015.

PHOTO: Naysa Modi, left, of Frisco, Texas and Rohan Raja of Irving, Texas, react to the news that they have advanced to the final rounds of the 91st Scripps National Spelling Bee, May 31, 2018 in National Harbor, Maryland.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Naysa Modi, left, of Frisco, Texas and Rohan Raja of Irving, Texas, react to the news that they have advanced to the final rounds of the 91st Scripps National Spelling Bee, May 31, 2018 in National Harbor, Maryland.

The competition this year was cutthroat. The hundreds of precocious spellers, ranging in age from 8 to 15, stepped out from all 50 states. Moreover, a change in how spellers were invited to this year's bee drew hundreds more spellers than in past years.

After competing in fierce local rounds, the top spellers convened in National Harbor, Maryland, for the national finals.

PHOTO: Spellers who have advanced to the evening round pose for a group picture after round eight of the 91st Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center May 31, 2018 in National Harbor, Maryland.Alex Wong/Getty Images
Spellers who have advanced to the evening round pose for a group picture after round eight of the 91st Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center May 31, 2018 in National Harbor, Maryland.

