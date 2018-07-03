Tina Turner's son, Craig Turner, dies at 59

Jul 3, 2018, 6:41 PM ET
PHOTO: Tina Turner attends the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, July 3, 2018, in Paris.Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Tina Turner attends the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, July 3, 2018, in Paris.

Tina Turner's eldest son, Craig Turner, has died, ABC News confirmed.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office confirmed to ABC News that Craig Turner was pronounced dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at 12:38 p.m. PT on Tuesday at his home in Studio City, California.

He was 59 years old.

Craig Turner was Tina Turner's only child with Kings of Rhythm saxophonist Raymond Hill. He was later adopted by the 78-year-old singer's first husband, Ike Turner.

A representative for Tina Turner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

