Volvo issues voluntary recall for over 400,000 cars due to fatal air bag defect

Volvo is recalling over 460,000 cars due to an air bag defect that could result in passenger injury.

The recall affects older sedans, including 2001-2009 S60s and 2001-2006 S80s.

According to documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the driver's air bag inflator "may explode during deployment," which could result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants. There has been at least one death due to the defect, according to the documents.

"Our investigations have identified an issue where driver airbag inflators may under certain circumstances be subjected to excessive pressures during deployment potentially resulting in an inflator rupture," a Volvo spokesperson said. "The excessive pressure can occur if the inflator has been subjected to elevated levels of moisture and high inflator temperatures frequently during its lifetime."

To remedy the issue, Volvo will contact owners of cars subject to the recall. Dealerships will replace the driver's air bag for free.