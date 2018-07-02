After feeling 'left out,' Issa Rae stars in CoverGirl's new inclusive campaign

CoverGirl spokeswoman Issa Rae is just one of the famous faces tapped to unveil the beauty brand's biggest collection of foundations -- ever.

Their TruBlend Matte Made foundation boasts 40 shades, ranging from fair to deep. It's the first drugstore beauty brand to offer such a diverse and inclusive line. So no more going online or heading to your mother's department store to find your right shade.

The beauty brand announced last month in a press release that Matte Made -- which is perfect for summer, by the way -- would add an additional 26 shades to their existing TruBlend foundation family. It's priced at $8.49-$11.49, depending on where you grab your shade.

Rae, 33, wrote on Monday that she "had so much fun being a part of @COVERGIRL’s #TruBlendMatteMade campaign. This foundation is [fire] – transfer resistant, pore minimizing with 12-hour comfort matte and oil control—all in 40 beautiful shades. Inspired by the infinite, made for you."

The self-described "drugstore beauty shopper" also told PeopleStyle that she's personally excited about these 40 shades, particularly because she's felt "left out" not only in Hollywood but "every day" as an African American woman.

"Lucky for me I grew up with a lot of representation so I knew it was possible, but I can’t imagine younger generations not seeing themselves," she added.

Rae continued, "That there’s so much attention being paid to making sure that people are being included and represented, and CoverGirl is making that a priority and I feel like I can get behind that. This particular foundation and the messaging overall has people embracing who they are and their individuality in a way that’s really being celebrated right now."

The creator of "Insecure" joins 70-year-old model Maye Musk and professional motorcycle racer Shelina Moreda, among others, for the new CoverGirl campaign. The brand created a 13:43 digital ad, directed by Australian director, Kim Gehrig.

The advertisement boasts only 60-seconds of an actual ad. The rest is just a seemingly infinite list of names of people who inspired this new collection.

CoverGirl is following the trend to bring more shades to customers who are now demanding to be included.

Rihanna's FentyBeauty was celebrated when it launched with 40 foundation shades last year, prompting other beauty brands -- such as Revlon, Tarte and Dior -- to follow suit. And brands like Make Up For Ever even made sure their costumers knew that they've always had 40 foundation shades.