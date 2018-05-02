Ashley Graham debuts unretouched swimsuit line campaign

Ashley Graham is continuing to be an advocate for body positivity.

The model debuted the new campaign for her Swimsuits for All collection on Tuesday and told her 6.7 million Instagram followers that none of the images were retouched.

The campaign images are unedited paparazzi shots, she explained, adding that "being authentic is beautiful."

In one of the photos for the campaign, she proudly calls out a few features some might consider imperfections.

"I'm not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite… and you shouldn't be either," she said.

Graham, 30, has long been outspoken about the editing that goes into professional photo spreads and campaigns. She told The Cut in August 2017 not to retouch the photos the website took of her and explained why she called out Elle Canada for photoshopping images of her in a 2016 issue.

“I was just being honest,” she told The Cut, “like, ‘Here’s the real back and belly fat,’ and it spiraled into, ‘Maybe I’m a body activist. I’m going to call myself one!’”

Others are paying attention. Graham told The Cut that women approach her all the time to discuss self-image.

“They see me and go, ‘If I had a girl when I was in high school talk the way you talk about your body, my life would be different,'" she said.

]/>