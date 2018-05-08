Beyonce, Gaga and more skip 2018 Met Gala

While many of Hollywood's elite were dressed to the nines Monday night for the 2018 Met Gala, some notable celebrities were missing from the red carpet. This year's theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."
Beyonce and her husband, Jay-Z, were some of the biggest names to skip the event, but Lady Gaga, Ryan Reynolds, and many others also chose not to attend.
Here's who was absent from fashion's most exclusive evening.
Lady Gaga
The iconic singer has stunned Met Gala crowds in the past with her original fashion creations, but she did not attend this year.
Ryan Reynolds
With "Deadpool 2" coming out next week, Reynolds was most likely preparing to promote that blockbuster sequel. His wife, Blake Lively, walked the red carpet solo and wowed in her dress, however.
The leader of all red carpets having the best time inside the #MetHeavenlyBodies exhibition! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/0Chw7EC9KU— MET GALA (@themetgala) May 8, 2018
Chrissy Teigen
The always-stunning supermodel and businesswoman stayed home thos year as she waited for the arrival of her second child.
Swift's fans were a little bummed when they didn't see the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer last night, but last we heard, she was getting ready for her tour.
The rapper might be giving controversial interviews all around the country, but he was not at the Met last night.
Lupita Nyong'o
Usually the epitome of fashion-forward stardom, the Oscar winner was nowhere to be seen on Monday night.
From the looks of her Instagram feed, she's getting ready for her new film, "355" to debut at Cannes.
The "Big Little Lies" star is currently working on season 2 of the hit HBO show. Witherspoon also posted a short video today about helping young female filmmakers make it big in Hollywood, so it seems she's very busy.
Calling all aspiring female filmmakers! We’re teaming up with @att to bring 20 girls ages 13-18 to LA this summer to learn how to tell stories through film, all the way from script to screen. ?? Apply by June 10: https://t.co/5L5y636Qxv pic.twitter.com/lDzReRqwBq— Hello Sunshine (@hellosunshine) May 8, 2018