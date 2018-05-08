Beyonce, Gaga and more skip 2018 Met Gala

While many of Hollywood's elite were dressed to the nines Monday night for the 2018 Met Gala, some notable celebrities were missing from the red carpet. This year's theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

Interested in Met Gala? Add Met Gala as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Met Gala news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Beyonce and her husband, Jay-Z, were some of the biggest names to skip the event, but Lady Gaga, Ryan Reynolds, and many others also chose not to attend.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Here's who was absent from fashion's most exclusive evening.

Lady Gaga

The iconic singer has stunned Met Gala crowds in the past with her original fashion creations, but she did not attend this year.

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Apr 28, 2018 at 10:37am PDT

Ryan Reynolds

With "Deadpool 2" coming out next week, Reynolds was most likely preparing to promote that blockbuster sequel. His wife, Blake Lively, walked the red carpet solo and wowed in her dress, however.

The leader of all red carpets having the best time inside the #MetHeavenlyBodies exhibition! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/0Chw7EC9KU — MET GALA (@themetgala) May 8, 2018

Chrissy Teigen

The always-stunning supermodel and businesswoman stayed home thos year as she waited for the arrival of her second child.

Taylor Swift

Swift's fans were a little bummed when they didn't see the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer last night, but last we heard, she was getting ready for her tour.

Kanye West

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images, FILE

The rapper might be giving controversial interviews all around the country, but he was not at the Met last night.

Lupita Nyong'o

Usually the epitome of fashion-forward stardom, the Oscar winner was nowhere to be seen on Monday night.

From the looks of her Instagram feed, she's getting ready for her new film, "355" to debut at Cannes.

Reese Witherspoon

The "Big Little Lies" star is currently working on season 2 of the hit HBO show. Witherspoon also posted a short video today about helping young female filmmakers make it big in Hollywood, so it seems she's very busy.

J. Kempin/Getty Images, FILE