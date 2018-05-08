Beyonce, Gaga and more skip 2018 Met Gala

May 8, 2018, 10:50 AM ET
PHOTO: Beyonce attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 2, 2016, in New York.PlayDimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
While many of Hollywood's elite were dressed to the nines Monday night for the 2018 Met Gala, some notable celebrities were missing from the red carpet. This year's theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

Beyonce and her husband, Jay-Z, were some of the biggest names to skip the event, but Lady Gaga, Ryan Reynolds, and many others also chose not to attend.

PHOTO: Beyonce attends the Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 2, 2016, in New York.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Beyonce attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 2, 2016, in New York.

Here's who was absent from fashion's most exclusive evening.

Lady Gaga

The iconic singer has stunned Met Gala crowds in the past with her original fashion creations, but she did not attend this year.

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Apr 28, 2018 at 10:37am PDT

Ryan Reynolds

With "Deadpool 2" coming out next week, Reynolds was most likely preparing to promote that blockbuster sequel. His wife, Blake Lively, walked the red carpet solo and wowed in her dress, however.

Chrissy Teigen

The always-stunning supermodel and businesswoman stayed home thos year as she waited for the arrival of her second child.

waiting for my turn on the carpet at #metgala!!!! always an honor!!!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on May 7, 2018 at 5:12pm PDT

Taylor Swift

Swift's fans were a little bummed when they didn't see the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer last night, but last we heard, she was getting ready for her tour.

Kanye West

PHOTO: In this file photo, Kanye West attends Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 2, 2016, in New York City.Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images, FILE
In this file photo, Kanye West attends "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 2, 2016, in New York City.

The rapper might be giving controversial interviews all around the country, but he was not at the Met last night.

Lupita Nyong'o

Usually the epitome of fashion-forward stardom, the Oscar winner was nowhere to be seen on Monday night.

From the looks of her Instagram feed, she's getting ready for her new film, "355" to debut at Cannes.

Reese Witherspoon

The "Big Little Lies" star is currently working on season 2 of the hit HBO show. Witherspoon also posted a short video today about helping young female filmmakers make it big in Hollywood, so it seems she's very busy.

PHOTO: In this file photo, Reese Witherspoon attends the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 1, 2017, in New York City.J. Kempin/Getty Images, FILE
In this file photo, Reese Witherspoon attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 1, 2017, in New York City.

