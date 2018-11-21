This ColourPop collection is the pur-fect gift that gives back

Nov 21, 2018, 1:44 PM ET
Give back this holiday season with this No-Kill Los Angeles and ColourPop collection.
ColourPop just launched a limited edition collaboration with No-Kill Los Angeles (NKLA).

ColourPop is known for being 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free.

The “Together Furever” collection features four of the company's super shock shadows.

The shades include “Aristocat,” “Puppuccino,” “Cattitude” and “Bow Wow.”

This pigmented shadow is bright copper with pink glitter.
This pigmented shadow is bright copper with pink glitter.

Super shock shadow in the shade Aristocat.
Super shock shadow in the shade "Aristocat."

According to the company, “The limited edition assortment will donate 100 percent of net proceeds to support the animals that need it most by protecting dogs and cats in shelters across America.”

Swatches of the Together Furever collection that is available at ColourPop for a limited time.
Swatches of the "Together Furever" collection that is available at ColourPop for a limited time.

This is a great gift for animal lovers or pur-fect for treating yo’ self.

You can shop this collection and give back by going to ColourPop.com.

