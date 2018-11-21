This ColourPop collection is the pur-fect gift that gives back

ColourPop just launched a limited edition collaboration with No-Kill Los Angeles (NKLA).

ColourPop is known for being 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free.

A post shared by ColourPop Cosmetics (@colourpopcosmetics) on Nov 20, 2018 at 2:29pm PST

The “Together Furever” collection features four of the company's super shock shadows.

The shades include “Aristocat,” “Puppuccino,” “Cattitude” and “Bow Wow.”

According to the company, “The limited edition assortment will donate 100 percent of net proceeds to support the animals that need it most by protecting dogs and cats in shelters across America.”

This is a great gift for animal lovers or pur-fect for treating yo’ self.

A post shared by ColourPop Cosmetics (@colourpopcosmetics) on Nov 20, 2018 at 11:56am PST

You can shop this collection and give back by going to ColourPop.com.