ColourPop Cosmetics is teaming up with Disney to give us our own fairytale moment

Sep 21, 2018, 4:00 AM ET
PHOTO: ColourPop and Disney are collaborating to make a magical makeup collection.PlayDisney/ColourPop
ColourPop cosmetics is collaborating with Disney to make a magical makeup collection.

The Disney Designer Collection Cosmetics from ColourPop includes a pressed powder palette, six lipsticks, six eye shadows, three lip glosses and two highlighters.

PHOTO: The Disney Designer Collection Cosmetics from ColourPop is available to purchase September 28th. Disney/ColourPop
The Disney Designer Collection Cosmetics from ColourPop is available to purchase September 28th.

With all of this makeup we can't wait to get glam like a princess and create our own fairytale looks.

The collection is based on six princesses: Snow White, Cinderella, Ariel, Jasmine, Tiana and Belle.

PHOTO: Six princess lipsticks will help you get Disney glam.Disney/ColourPop
Six princess lipsticks will help you get Disney glam.

All of the makeup is named after themes from the popular movies.

The lip gloss trio is based on Cinderella’s transformation scene with her fairy godmother.

PHOTO: These three lip glosses are cleverly named Bibbidy, Bobbidy, Boo after the classic Disney movie, Cinderella.Disney/ColourPop
These three lip glosses are cleverly named Bibbidy, Bobbidy, Boo after the classic Disney movie, 'Cinderella.'

The three shades are called Bibbidy, Bobbidy, and Boo.

The It's a Princess Thing Pressed Powder Palette has 15 fairytale-themed shades.

PHOTO: The Its a Princess Thing Pressed Powder Palette is signed by the Disney princesses themselves.Disney/ColourPop
The "It's a Princess Thing Pressed Powder Palette" is signed by the Disney princesses themselves.

The names include, Grumpy, Midnight Curfew, and Magic Carpet.

ColourPop and Disney didn’t leave out any details.

The inside of the palette lid and the lipsticks are signed by the princesses themselves.

PHOTO: This eyeshadow foursome is designed to give you your Fairytale Moment.Disney/ColourPop
This eyeshadow foursome is designed to give you your "Fairytale Moment."

The collaboration is inspired by the upcoming launch of the Disney store’s limited-edition Designer Collection Premiere Series dolls.

You can find the entire collection starting Sept. 28 at the Disney Store.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

