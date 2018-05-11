Decorating your graduation caps has become a college tradition

May 11, 2018, 4:02 AM ET
PHOTO: Decorating your graduation cap has become a big tradition at many universities.
It’s that time of year again: When seniors get ready to say goodbye and enter the real world.

With graduation comes awesome graduation caps.

PHOTO: Decorating your graduation cap has become a big tradition at many universities.
Decorating your graduation cap has become a big tradition at many universities.

Decorating your graduation cap has become a big tradition at many universities.

For many, it is a way to express how they are feeling after spending four years of their life in school.

Some caps are optimistic while others express their worry about student loans.

This year’s caps are bigger and better than ever.

PHOTO: Graduation cap decorating has become a big tradition at many colleges.
Graduation cap decorating has become a big tradition at many colleges.

From "The Powerpuff Girls" to "Finding Dory" this year’s caps are some of our favorites.

Congrats, graduates!

PHOTO:Graduation hat decorating has been taken to a whole new level.
PHOTO:Graduation hat decorating has been taken to a whole new level.

