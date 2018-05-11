It’s that time of year again: When seniors get ready to say goodbye and enter the real world.

With graduation comes awesome graduation caps.

@gerventures/Instagram

Decorating your graduation cap has become a big tradition at many universities.

For many, it is a way to express how they are feeling after spending four years of their life in school.

Some caps are optimistic while others express their worry about student loans.

This year’s caps are bigger and better than ever.

@rachel_tomasic/Instagram

From "The Powerpuff Girls" to "Finding Dory" this year’s caps are some of our favorites.

Congrats, graduates!