English fashion designer Stella McCartney has made it easier for shoppers to channel Meghan Markle’s style.

McCartney just unveiled a gown inspired by the bespoke white, high-neck dress she designed for Meghan Markle for her wedding reception at Frogmore House on May 19.

The Duchess of Sussex famously wore the stunning, deep low back gown, made of silk crepe, with satin Aquazzura pumps for the momentous occasion.

The look garnered tremendous worldwide attention from Markle fans and fashion aficionados alike, leading McCartney to include a $5,200 lookalike gown in her 17-piece “Made with Love” bridal capsule collection, which launched in June 2018.

The designer posted some first looks of pieces from the collection on Instagram, and fans of the label are obsessed.

The coveted design was released in limited quantity of 23 dresses per color, including lily white and onyx black, in June. It is now available worldwide in Stella McCartney stores, and at partners like Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Harrods, Net-a-Porter and Selfridges.

McCartney described the opportunity to outfit Markle for her wedding reception as, "one of the most humbling moments," of her career.

"I am so proud and honoured to have been chosen by the Duchess of Sussex to make her evening gown and represent British design,” she captioned a post of the design on her Instagram account.

The “Made with Love” collection includes seven bridal dresses, an embroidered jumpsuit available in two colors, and a tuxedo.

Pieces were constructed using sustainable viscose, lace and chiffon.

"I wanted to design pieces that would be comfortable and special and have a strong emotional attachment, but still make you feel like yourself," Stella McCartney told Brides on the collection. "When it came to designing ‘Made with Love,’ I thought it was important for the name to feel more personal and loving and reflect the experience and feeling of that special day."

