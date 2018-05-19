All the details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding rings

May 19, 2018, 5:55 AM ET
Britains Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose an official engagement photo, at Frogmore House, in Windsor, England.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will add new pieces of jewelry to their collections today.

PHOTO:
The soon-to-be married couple will exchange wedding rings crafted in the Cleave workshop, the same company called upon last year to create Markle's engagement ring.

As is the royal tradition, the bride-to-be's ring has been created from a piece of Welsh gold, and was a gift from Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Harry's is a platinum band with a textured finish.

Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, will wed Saturday morning at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

Celebrity guests include the likes of Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, and Victoria and David Beckham. Several members of the royal family will also attend, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, with Prince William having been tapped as the best man. He will be responsible for carrying the rings to the ceremony.

