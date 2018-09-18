18 of the most talked about looks at the Emmys

Sep 18, 2018, 4:00 PM ET
PHOTO: Jessica Biel, left, and Justin Timberlake arrive at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.PlayDanny Moloshok/Invision/AP
WATCH Backstage at the 2018 Emmy Awards

After every awards show, conversation revolves around two things: the biggest moments of the ceremony and who looked great on the red carpet.

While director Glenn Weiss' surprise proposal during his acceptance speech was by far one of the show's biggest highlights, which star nabbed the award for best dressed remains debatable.

Jessica Biel, who nabbed a nomination for her work on "The Sinner," attended the ceremony in a Ralph & Russo Couture gown that critics seemed to love. She accessorized with Harry Winston jewels, a Tyler Ellis clutch -- and of course, her husband, Justin Timberlake, who wore a traditional black tuxedo.

Other memorable looks from the show are below.

Sandra Oh

PHOTO: Sandra Oh arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Sandra Oh arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

She didn't take home the best actress Emmy for her role in "Killing Eve," but Oh did win praise from fashion experts for her Ralph & Russo Couture dress.

Rachel Brosnahan

PHOTO: Rachel Brosnahan arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Rachel Brosnahan arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" winner wore a gown by Oscar de la Renta.

Scarlett Johansson

PHOTO: Scarlett Johansson attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater, Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater, Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles.

The actress, who is dating 2018 Emmys co-host Colin Jost, wore a white dress by Balmain.

Aidy Bryant

PHOTO: Aidy Bryant attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater, Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Aidy Bryant attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater, Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles.

Aidy Bryant of "Saturday Night Live" wore a custom dress created by Tanya Taylor.

Kate McKinnon

PHOTO: Kate McKinnon arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Nina Prommer Rex via Shutterstock
Kate McKinnon arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The "Saturday Night Live" star changed for the opening number but hit the red carpet in an Alexander Wang gown.

Tiffany Haddish

PHOTO: Tiffany Haddish attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater, Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles.Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater, Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles.

The presenter and winner of best guest actress attended the Emmys in a custom gown by Prabal Gurung that paid homage to her late father. "I had talked to my stylist, Law Roach, and I was telling him I want to wear something that represents my father's country but still has an American feel to it -- something stylish and fashionable but still pays homage to my heritage," she said backstage.

Thandie Newton

PHOTO: Thandie Newton attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater, Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Thandie Newton attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater, Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles.

Newton, who picked up the Emmy for best supporting actress in a drama series, wore a Brandon Maxwell dress.

Emilia Clarke

PHOTO: Emilia Clarke attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater, Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles.Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Emilia Clarke attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater, Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles.

"Game of Thrones" won best drama series and Emilia Clarke stepped on stage with her castmates wearing a sheer dress by Dior.

Mandy Moore

PHOTO: Mandy Moore attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater, Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles.Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Mandy Moore attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater, Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles.

The "This Is Us" star sported a darker 'do and a custom Rodarte dress.

Kristen Bell

PHOTO: Kristen Bell attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater, Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles.Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Kristen Bell attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater, Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles.

Bell, who stars in the NBC series "The Good Place," attended the show in a simple Solace London gown.

Keri Russell

PHOTO: Keri Russell arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Keri Russell arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

A nominee for her work on "The Americans," Russell wore a Zuhair Murad Couture gown with a belt.

Penelope Cruz

PHOTO: Penelope Cruz poses in the press room during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater, Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Penelope Cruz poses in the press room during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater, Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles.

Before "The Assassination of Gianni Versace" took home the Emmy for best limited series, Cruz wowed on the red carpet in a Chanel Haute Cuoture gown.

Tracee Ellis Ross

PHOTO: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater, Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater, Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles.

The "Black-ish" star, who was nominated for best actress in a comedy series, made headlines for her pink Valentino Haute Couture look.

Samira Wiley

PHOTO: Samira Wiley attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater, Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles.Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Samira Wiley attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater, Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles.

The actress attended the main ceremony in a Jenny Packham dress.

Issa Rae

PHOTO: Issa Rae attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater, Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Issa Rae attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater, Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles.

The "Insecure" star and best actress in a comedy series nominee wore a Vera Wang jumpsuit to the show.

Constance Wu

PHOTO: Constance Wu attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater, Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles.Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Constance Wu attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater, Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles.

The "Fresh Off the Boat" star, who is currently starring in the hit film "Crazy Rich Asians," attended the ceremony in a Jason Wu gown.

Claire Foy

PHOTO: Claire Foy poses with her Emmy during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, Sept. 17, 2018.Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Claire Foy poses with her Emmy during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, Sept. 17, 2018.

To accept her Emmy for playing Queen Elizabeth in "The Crown," Foy shined in a Calvin Klein by Appointment dress.
