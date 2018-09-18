18 of the most talked about looks at the Emmys

After every awards show, conversation revolves around two things: the biggest moments of the ceremony and who looked great on the red carpet.

While director Glenn Weiss' surprise proposal during his acceptance speech was by far one of the show's biggest highlights, which star nabbed the award for best dressed remains debatable.

Jessica Biel, who nabbed a nomination for her work on "The Sinner," attended the ceremony in a Ralph & Russo Couture gown that critics seemed to love. She accessorized with Harry Winston jewels, a Tyler Ellis clutch -- and of course, her husband, Justin Timberlake, who wore a traditional black tuxedo.

Other memorable looks from the show are below.

Sandra Oh

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

She didn't take home the best actress Emmy for her role in "Killing Eve," but Oh did win praise from fashion experts for her Ralph & Russo Couture dress.

Rachel Brosnahan

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" winner wore a gown by Oscar de la Renta.

Scarlett Johansson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The actress, who is dating 2018 Emmys co-host Colin Jost, wore a white dress by Balmain.

Aidy Bryant

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Aidy Bryant of "Saturday Night Live" wore a custom dress created by Tanya Taylor.

Kate McKinnon

Nina Prommer Rex via Shutterstock

The "Saturday Night Live" star changed for the opening number but hit the red carpet in an Alexander Wang gown.

Tiffany Haddish

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The presenter and winner of best guest actress attended the Emmys in a custom gown by Prabal Gurung that paid homage to her late father. "I had talked to my stylist, Law Roach, and I was telling him I want to wear something that represents my father's country but still has an American feel to it -- something stylish and fashionable but still pays homage to my heritage," she said backstage.

Thandie Newton

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Newton, who picked up the Emmy for best supporting actress in a drama series, wore a Brandon Maxwell dress.

Emilia Clarke

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"Game of Thrones" won best drama series and Emilia Clarke stepped on stage with her castmates wearing a sheer dress by Dior.

Mandy Moore

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The "This Is Us" star sported a darker 'do and a custom Rodarte dress.

Kristen Bell

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Bell, who stars in the NBC series "The Good Place," attended the show in a simple Solace London gown.

Keri Russell

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

A nominee for her work on "The Americans," Russell wore a Zuhair Murad Couture gown with a belt.

Penelope Cruz

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Before "The Assassination of Gianni Versace" took home the Emmy for best limited series, Cruz wowed on the red carpet in a Chanel Haute Cuoture gown.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The "Black-ish" star, who was nominated for best actress in a comedy series, made headlines for her pink Valentino Haute Couture look.

Samira Wiley

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The actress attended the main ceremony in a Jenny Packham dress.

Issa Rae

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The "Insecure" star and best actress in a comedy series nominee wore a Vera Wang jumpsuit to the show.

Constance Wu

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The "Fresh Off the Boat" star, who is currently starring in the hit film "Crazy Rich Asians," attended the ceremony in a Jason Wu gown.

Claire Foy

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

To accept her Emmy for playing Queen Elizabeth in "The Crown," Foy shined in a Calvin Klein by Appointment dress.