Denver opened a free retail clothing store that's giving back to the homeless community in a big way.

Impact Humanity was founded by the CEO of the non-profit organization Impact Locally, Travis Smith, who made it his mission to serve those in need after struggling with homelessness himself.

“I saw some of the realities and a lot of the myths behind homelessness,” Smith told “GMA.” He saw that there was a need for people to have easy access to clothing throughout the year.

“Initially, we had clothing handouts every month where we would serve about 1,000 people a month,” he said. “The unfortunate thing is they were still shopping out of a parking lot. They were still taking clothes out of a bin and they weren’t able to try it on before they took it.”

As a result, Impact Humanity was designed to make people who enter the store “feel like a normal human being, get clothing off of a rack, and try it on in a fitting room.”

The volunteer-based store serves about 2,500 people a month.

Impact Humanity has everything from jeans and ties to winter jackets and sneakers, but the most unique part of the shop is its career resource center.

“We have guidance counselors that help people every day with writing resumes, finding jobs, accessing where to get IDs, and how to sign up on Medicaid,” Smith said. “We provide them with a number of resources they may not know about to help them survive.”

Smith and his team help an average of 15 to 20 people each week get back to work.

"We've seen a lot of tears and have gotten a lot of hugs and handshakes," Smith shared. "There has been an outpour of support, not only from the homeless community, but from other organizations, businesses, and the local community to make this happen and continue to grow."