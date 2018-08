Negative-space nails will highlight your naked nails in all their Pinterest-y glory.

These color-popping designs revive simple, clear-polished manis. Best of all, they are super low-maintenance -- just think, fewer noticeable chips.

And there's no need for fancy equiptment. You can DIY with polish and some clear tape for guidance or, if you're lucky, a steady hand.

Try bright polka dots, a half-dip or not-so-perfect squiggly lines for this smart, easy-to-wear nail trend.