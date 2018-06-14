Unicorn Snot just released a glitter sunscreen so you can stay protected and glisten at the same time.

Courtesy Unicorn Snot

The sunscreen is SPF 30 and cruelty-free.

It comes in three different colors: blue, gold and pink.

The packaging is super cute with a holographic Unicorn Snot logo on the outside.

Courtesy Unicorn Snot

Everyone is falling in love with the product and the sunscreen has gone viral on Instagram.

The sunscreen will give you the glow you want this summer.

The brand is a little over a 18 months old, but its parent company, FCTRY has been around for approximately 10 years.

Unicorn Snot glitter sunscreen is perfect for so many different events including festivals, sports, beach trips, and picnics.

Zoe Cronin, the marketing coordinator for FCTRY told GMA, "Glitter is for everybody."

Courtesy Unicorn Snot

She says the "cosmetic-grade glitter is mixed with SPF 30 sunscreen and moisturizing beeswax to make something that's cuter and safer for skin than craft glitter, stays on all day, and provides an amazing sparkle."

The company also has glitter gel and lip gloss if you want to be extra sparkly.