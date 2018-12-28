GMA Ties the Knot with Jessica Mulroney - Official Rules

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

Eligibility Guidelines: Contest sponsored by Good Morning America ("GMA") and American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. (“ABC”) (collectively, the "Sponsors"). Prizes will be provided by KLEINFELD BRIDAL, INDOCHINO, WEDDING VACATIONS BY WEDDING EXRESS AND ELIZABETH ARDEN (collectively, the "Prize Providers").

To enter the “GMA Ties the Knot with Jessica Mulroney ("Contest"), Entrant (“Entrant”) and his or her respective fiance or fiancee (collectively “Entrant Couple”) or an engaged person as a Nominee (“Nominee”) and his or her respective fiancé or fiancée (collectively “Nominee Couple”) entered by a third party, must be legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States or the District of Columbia and twenty-one (21) years old or older at time of entry. In order to accept the Prizes as described herein (see, Prizes), and become the “Winning Couple,” Entrant Couple or Nominee Couple must be able to accept the Prizes and travel between, on or about, 4/10/2019 and 5/11/2019 with specific dates to be determined at Sponsors’ sole discretion or Prizes will be forfeited and, at Sponsors’ sole discretion, awarded to an alternate Entrant Couple or Nominee Couple, time permitting. Any individuals (including but not limited to employees, consultants, independent contractors, and interns) who have, within the past six months, performed services for the Sponsors, Prize Providers, any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the Contest or supplying the prize, and their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, (hereinafter collectively referred to the “Released Contest Parties”), and immediate family members and household members of such individuals, in each case, are not eligible to enter. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. The Winning Couple may be required to provide proof of eligibility prior to receipt of Prizes. Subject to all applicable federal, state, local, and municipal laws and regulations. The Winning Couple must obtain a valid marriage license and comply with any applicable laws and regulations of the state of issuance (including, but not limited to, any waiting period that may be required after issuance of said license) before the date of the Ceremony as defined herein (see, Prizes). Void where prohibited or restricted by law.

Contest Entry Period: “GMA Ties the Knot with Jessica Mulroney” entry period begins at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time ("ET") on Friday, DECEMBER 28, 2018 and ends at 3:00 p.m. ET on FEBRUARY 1, 2019 (the "Contest Period"). Sponsors’ computer is the official clock for this Contest.

How to Enter: During the entry period, navigate the Internet to http://www.goodmorningamerica.com (the “Homepage”) and click on the “GMA Ties the Knot with Jessica Mulroney” or click on the “Contests” link at the bottom of the Homepage which will take you to the Contest landing page (“Contest Page”). There you will find instructions on the appropriate and acceptable file formats and sizes for submitting your entry electronically.

Enter the GMA Ties the Knot with Jessica Mulroney Contest

Entry: Submit an essay of up to two hundred (200) words in length describing the love story of the Entrant Couple or the Nominee Couple including how and when the Entrant Couple or Nominee Couple became engaged. You must also include why the Entrant Couple or Nominee Couple deserves a wedding styled by Jessica Mulroney. You must also include a photo or video of the Entrant Couple or the Nominee Couple. Entry must be submitted in English.

You warrant and represent that all of the material submitted by you in your entry is truthful, original to you (and not based on or derived from any other materials), that you own all necessary rights in and to the material in the entry which is fully transferable without the need for permission from or payment to any other party and that the exercise of the rights set forth in these Contest rules by the Sponsors will not violate or otherwise infringe upon any third party rights and will not violate any contractual obligations or confidential relationships which you may have to or with any third party. Any entries submitted with inappropriate, illegal or offensive content will be immediately disqualified. You should not include any third-party logos, brands, products, music, or trademarks in your entry. No entry may be submitted in any other contest or promotion.

Neither member of the Entrant Couple or Nominee Couple may have been convicted of a felony. By entering, each member of the Entrant Couple or Nominee Couple understands and agrees that, if selected as the potential Winning Couple, each person will be required to consent to a background check; and, failure to sign such consents and authorizations for said background check and/or to furnish all required information will result in disqualification. In addition, Sponsors reserve the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any entry and/or disqualify the potential Winning Couple based on the results of such background check. Upon submission, you will see a thank you message on your screen indicating that you have successfully entered. You will not receive a further acknowledgement. Free internet access is available at most public libraries.

Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Proof of entering information at the Contest Page or registration form is not considered proof of delivery to or receipt by Sponsors of such entry. Personal information collected in connection with this Contest will be used in accordance with ABC.com’s privacy policy, available at http://corporate.disney.go.com/corporate/pp.html.

Judging Procedure, Notification and Finalists Judging: Eligible entries will be judged by designated staff of Sponsors and/or Prize Providers on the basis of the following criteria: (1) originality (40%), (2) compelling nature of love story (30%), (3) on-air appeal (30%) each of which will be weighted equally. Decisions of the judges are final as to all Contest-related matters, including, without limitation, in case of a tie. As part of the judging process, judges may contact Entrant Couple or Nominee Couple to request additional information in assessing potential for on-air appeal and compelling nature of story. The Entrant and/or Nominee Couples will be ranked based on judging criteria and the Entrant Couple or Nominee Couple with the highest overall score will be declared the “Winning Couple.” The Winning Couple will be notified by email, phone or on a live broadcast of “Good Morning America” that they have been selected for the Grand Prize (“Grand Prize”). The Winning Couple has twenty-four (24) hours to acknowledge the notification of Sponsors’ selection of his or her entry as the Winner. Upon satisfaction of all rules and conditions, the Winning Couple may accept the Grand Prize.

In the event the Winning Couple is deemed ineligible or fails to comply with Contest procedures, then the first runner-up Entrant Couple or Nominee Couple will be selected to win the Grand Prize, time permitting, or Sponsors reserve the right to terminate the Contest at their discretion.

Prizes: Wedding, Ceremony and Décor. Prize Providers will provide a public wedding ceremony (the “Ceremony”) for the Winning Couple at Royalton Punta Cana Resort and Casino BY WEDDING VACATIONS. The date and time of the Ceremony may be changed in Prize Provider’s sole discretion. In the event of inclement weather, the Ceremony may be moved to an alternate location at Prize Provider’s sole discretion. The Ceremony provided will be symbolic (legal ceremony not included, available at additional cost). The Ceremony may be filmed and/or televised by the Sponsors at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Up to thirty (30) Guests may attend the Ceremony, Cocktail Hour and Reception. In addition to such Guests, additional attendees invited by Sponsors or Prize Providers in their sole discretion may be present at the Ceremony.

Travel and Accommodations. Prize Providers will furnish the Winning Couple and (2) Honor Attendants (best man/maid of honor) domestic roundtrip economy/coach airline tickets, on Prize Provider-selected air carriers from a major commercial airport within the 48 contiguous United States or the District of Columbia selected by Prize Providers in their sole and absolute discretion. When air transportation is provided, roundtrip ground transportation will be provided for Winning Couple and Honor Attendants from destination airport to resort. Hotel accommodations will be provided for (i) up to two (2) rooms for Honor Attendants, double occupancy, in a standard room for up to six (6) nights (ii) One (1) room for the Winning Couple, double occupancy, in a Diamond Club room for six (6) nights, includes “Getting Ready bites” on day of Ceremony and Breakfast in Bed on morning after Ceremony.selected by Prize Provider in its sole discretion. If in the judgment of Sponsors and Prize Providers air travel and hotel is not required due to Winning Couple’s and/or Honor Attendants’ residence, ground transportation will be substituted for roundtrip air travel at Sponsors’ and Prize Providers’ sole and absolute discretion. Winning Couple may be required to provide a credit card at the time of hotel check-in. Transportation carrier and hotel regulations and conditions apply.

Merchandise. Prize Providers will provide the Winning Couple with select merchandise at Sponors’ sole discretion. Wedding suit and gown attire for Wedding Couple and Wedding Party (up to 10 persons) by INDOCHINO and KLEINFELD BRIDAL.

Spa Retreat: an Elizabeth Arden Spa Visit in NYC.

Cash Prize. The Winning Couple will also receive a total cash prize of Ten Thousand Four Hundred and Sixty Dollars ($10,460) which is meant to be used by Winning Couple toward payment of any federal, state, and local tax liability that may be due on the Prizes.

The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the Grand Prize is thirty-five thousand, five hundred twelve dollars ($35,512).

The ARV’s of all prizes are furnished by the prize suppliers.

Winning Couple will be required to execute and return a Release of Liability and Publicity Release (where allowed by law) prior to participation. Winning Couple are solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary travel documents (valid photo I.D., credit card, passport, etc.) before departure. Any picture identification requirements associated with air travel are Winning Couple’s responsibility. Lost or mutilated tickets will not be replaced. Airline tickets are non-refundable, non-transferable, and are not valid for upgrades. Actual value of the prize awarded depends on a number of factors, including the location of the Winning Couple’s residence, booking and travel dates and the number of travelers, and therefore may be lower or higher than the ARV at the time it is fulfilled

Additional Terms and Conditions:

The Winning Couple is not entitled to exchange or transfer the Grand Prize or to obtain cash or other substitutes, but Sponsors and Prize Providers, in their sole discretion, may substitute prizes of equal or greater value.

The Winning Couple and Honor Attendants may appear in segments on “Good Morning America”, as determined by the Sponsors. All videotaped and live production will be determined at the sole discretion of the Sponsors.

Any appearance on Good Morning America is subject to availability. Sponsors are not responsible for cancellation or preemption of show or for other circumstances that make it impractical or impossible to fulfill this element of the prize. The appearance portion of the prize has no ARV and if it becomes impractical or impossible to fulfill this or any element, Sponsors’ only obligation will be to provide the remainder of prize, if any.

In the event Winning Couple, Honor Attendants and/or Guests engage in behavior that (as determined by Sponsors or Prize Providers in its or their sole and absolute discretion) is obnoxious, inappropriate, threatening, illegal or intended to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person, Sponsors and Prize Providers reserves the right to terminate the trip or revoke the right of any or all persons to participate further.

Federal, state, and local taxes associated with the receipt or use of the prize, if any, are the sole responsibility of the Winning Couple (either individually or jointly depending on tax filing status). Winning Couple (either individually or jointly) must provide a validly completed IRS Form W-9 to the Sponsors. An IRS Form 1099 reflecting the final actual value of any prize valued at $600 or more, if required by law, will be issued to the Winning Couple by the Sponsors. The final value of the prize will be determined at the sole discretion of the Sponsors based upon elements used to fulfill the prize. ARV of Prize may vary depending on point of departure, travel dates and fare/rate fluctuations.

For travel prizes, the round-trip coach-class air transportation component of the prize begins and ends at a major commercial airport near winner’s residence or in some cases from selected gateways as designated by the airline booking agency. Prizes, prize components, and services are provided by participating prize providers, retailers, merchandisers, hotels/resorts and/or airline carriers only (selected in Sponsor’s sole discretion). Sponsor reserves the right to structure the travel route in its sole discretion (if applicable). Each travel prize winner and his/her travel guest must travel together on the same itinerary, and all trip components must be taken together on the same trip. If a travel prize winner is a resident of a jurisdiction that deems him/her to be a Minor, he/she must be accompanied by his/her parent/legal guardian and such person must accompany the travel prize winner as the designated travel guest. If a travel guest is a resident of a jurisdiction that deems him/her to be a minor, he/she must be accompanied by his/her parent/legal guardian and such person must be deemed the travel prize winner. Trips must be booked at least eight (8) weeks prior to the travel dates or on a timeframe set by Sponsor and/or prize supplier(s) in their sole discretion. Trips must be completed within timeframe designated of winning Prize based on the Show air date unless otherwise stated by Sponsor and/or prize supplier(s) in their sole discretion. No extension or any change of trip dates will be permitted once the trip dates have been confirmed or booked by the Sponsor and/or prize supplier(s). Once travel has been confirmed, any cancellation or change fees or restructuring of a trip are the sole responsibility of each travel prize winner. The prize restrictions/conditions stated herein are not all-inclusive and may be subject to additional restrictions/conditions, which will be stated in the Affidavit/Release (described below). Trips are subject to air/ground travel availability, hotel/resort/stateroom availability, holiday and black-out dates and all other prize and travel restrictions, as applicable (in Sponsor’s and/or prize supplier(s) sole discretion).

If winner elects to travel without a guest(s), no additional compensation will be awarded. If a Prize trip is outside the U.S. or Canada (if winner is a resident there), winner and guest(s) (if applicable) are solely responsible for obtaining all necessary travel documents including passports and visas. The U.S. State Department requires all international travelers to present a government issued passport for U.S. Customs re-entry after air, land or sea travel. For more information please visit the State Department's consular website www.travel.state.gov or the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's website www.dhs.gov. In the event that a prize component is not available during the time of the trip for whatever reason (e.g., weather conditions), then remaining elements of prize or prize components shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsor's prize obligation to winner and no additional compensation will be awarded in lieu thereof. Prize winner and/or his/her travel guest(s) must have/present at least one major credit card in good standing in order to check into a hotel, cruise or resort. All other expenses and incidentals not specifically mentioned as being included are excluded and are winner's sole responsibility including, but not limited to, taxes, air transfers, government fees, unspecified ground transportation, meals, gratuities, hotel incidentals, telephone calls, port charges and taxes, government fees, shore excursion(s), souvenirs, gift shop purchases, spas, meals in alternate dining venues, travel documents, service charges and travel insurance premiums, trip and travel insurance, and required immunizations if applicable.

Releases: By participating, the Entrants, Nominees, and/or Guests agree to be bound by these official rules and the decisions of the Sponsors/Judges, which shall be final in all respects. By entering the Contest, Entrants, Nominees, and/or Guests agree to execute in a timely manner and by any deadline set by Sponsors any and all paperwork requested by the Sponsors which may include, but is not limited to, background checks and any release forms, prior to any online or on air appearance of Entrants, Nominees, and/or Guests participating in a videotaped or live broadcast, or use of Entrants’, Nominees’, and Guests’ submissions or related materials.

All submissions will become the sole property of the Sponsors, which may reprint or otherwise exploit the entries in any manner, in any media, worldwide, in perpetuity.

The Winning Couple and/or Guests may be required to sign and return affidavits of eligibility, releases and indemnifications within twenty-four (24) hours days of notification of winning.

By participating in this Contest and accepting any prize that they may win, Entrants, Nominees, and Guests agree to release, defend, indemnify, and hold harmless the Sponsors, Prize Providers, their parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, licensees, advertising and promotion agencies and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from, but not limited to, any and all actions, complaints, claims, injuries, liabilities, fees (including reasonable attorney’s fees), royalties, costs, losses or damages arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, by whomever or wherever asserted, from (1) Entrants’, Nominees’, and Guests’ participation in the Contest, (2) Sponsors’ exercise of the rights granted herein and/or (3) the acceptance, use or misuse of any prize or portion of any prize. Sponsors are not obligated to use any of the above mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsors’ sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation to the Entrants’, Nominees’, and Guests, or any other affiliated party. By submitting materials hereunder, you hereby grant to the Sponsors, Prize Providers, their parent company, subsidiaries, licensees and affiliated companies, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, servants, representatives, shareholders and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assignees the exclusive right to use and distribute your submission, as well as your likeness, picture, voice, name and biographical material (all such materials are sometimes collectively referred to as the “Materials”) in any and all manner, methods, formats and media now known or hereafter created, including without limitation, all forms of television, radio, internet, cable, satellite, wireless applications, home video products and devices, etc., in connection with the Contest, GMA, ABC’s programming, and in all advertising and promotion for the foregoing, throughout the universe, in perpetuity.

Entrants, Nominees, and Guests acknowledge that any entry materials may be included and/or discussed in a broadcast, that such discussion may include statements or opinions by the broadcast talent or others about the Entrants’, Nominees’, and Guests’ appearances and/or the materials, and that those statements and opinions may be considered surprising, humiliating, embarrassing, derogatory, defamatory or otherwise offensive or injurious to them, Sponsors’ employees, their studio or at-home audience and/or other third parties. Entrants, Nominees, and Guests release the Released Parties from any actions, claims, injury, loss or damage allegedly caused, directly or indirectly, by any such statements or opinions made during a broadcast.

Sponsors are not responsible for failed, partial or garbled computer transmissions, or for technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to electronic malfunction or damage of any network, hardware or software. If for any reason the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or other causes that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest. No responsibility is assumed for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries; or any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any e-mail or electronic entry to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any Web-site, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to any person’s computer related to or resulting from participation in or downloading any materials from this Contest. In the event of a dispute over an electronic entry, prize will be awarded to the owner of the e-mail account, not the name on the entry form.

To claim prize: (a) Winning Couple must provide proof of age, identity and residency; (b) Winning Couple and Guests must sign and return required affidavits of eligibility/compliance with rules, publicity/liability release and indemnification, and (c) Winning Couple and Guests must also agree to complete and submit any additional releases, indemnifications and other requisite paperwork as specified at the discretion of the Sponsors, all within the time period specified by Sponsors.

Miscellaneous; Winner Posting: Void where prohibited. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.

Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and to cancel, terminate, modify and/or suspend the Contest in the event of tampering or other circumstances, including but not limited to acts of God or civil disturbance that render it impractical or impossible to complete or fulfill the Contest as originally planned.

The Official rules and Winner’s List will be posted on http://www.goodmorningamerica.com for 30 days after Winner(s) has been finally determined.

