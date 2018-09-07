Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn depart 'Project Runway'

One day they're in, the next day they're out: Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are leaving "Project Runway" after 16 seasons, they announced Friday.

The duo's next career move involves a new show for Amazon.

The model, who serves as a judge and executive producer on "Project Runway," and the sartorial expert, who acts as a mentor to contestants, have been a part of the series since its 2004 premiere.

"After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying 'Auf Wiedersehen' to Project Runway, a show I was honored to host and help create," Klum tweeted. "I'm incredibly proud of the show & it'll always have a special place in my heart. So excited that @TimGunn and I are partnering with Amazon for a new show!"

Added Gunn in a statement obtained by Variety: "“I am grateful to ‘Project Runway’ for putting me on a path I never, in my wildest dreams, thought my career would take me! I am so proud to have been a part of the groundbreaking process that showcased talented young designers as never before. Most importantly, I am indebted to our incredible fans, they are the heart and soul of what we do, and continue to inspire us to raise the bar in this arena. I’m excited for them to see what’s next, as I partner with Amazon and Heidi Klum on our next great ‘fashion’ adventure.”

It is not immediately clear who will replace Klum and Gunn, or what's next for the fashion competition show. In May, however, Bravo announced that "Project Runway," which officially moved to Lifetime in 2009, would return to the network for its 17th season.