Chrome nails are one of the biggest manicure trends right now.
The high-shine nails glisten as you move them.
The look can be achieved with a chrome powder that gets brushed onto the nail or with a chrome nail polish.
The pigmented powder, which is applied to the nail with a sponge, almost looks like magic.
Powder stamping!!! This is the first time I'm trying out this teqnicue!!! I added foil glue over the black and let that dry to make sure that the powder would stick! This beautiful powder is by @Whatsupnails and is called "Paradise Powder" . The stamping plate is "B027" also by @Whatsupnails ?? This was sent to me by #Whatsupnails #prsample Stormchaser- starlyte ??
Social media influencer Kylie Jenner went with a chrome look when she got her nails done in early July.
Popular chrome colors include millennial pink, blue and, of course, silver and gold.
These may be the popular colors, but nothing is stopping you from going all out with a chrome rainbow.