Aug 17, 2018, 4:01 AM ET
Chrome nails are one of the biggest manicure trends right now.

The high-shine nails glisten as you move them.

The look can be achieved with a chrome powder that gets brushed onto the nail or with a chrome nail polish.

This look is achieved with a chrome powder.

The pigmented powder, which is applied to the nail with a sponge, almost looks like magic.

Social media influencer Kylie Jenner went with a chrome look when she got her nails done in early July.

Popular chrome colors include millennial pink, blue and, of course, silver and gold.

This style manicure creates a mirrored look on nails.

These may be the popular colors, but nothing is stopping you from going all out with a chrome rainbow.

