If you're trying to go glam, take notes from makeup pro Ash K. Holm, the woman behind some of the most gorgeous celeb faces on your Instagram feed.

Ash, who's worked with the likes of Ariana Grande, Kristin Cavallari and Kim Kardashian, reveals tips on how to nail the perfect glam look for a girls’ night out.

A flawless cat eye

A post shared by Ashley K Holm (@ash_kholm) on Aug 1, 2018 at 3:20pm PDT

To achieve that perfectly winged-out cat eye, Ash says she starts off by lining eyes with Nudestix Rock N’ Roller Easy Eyeliner Ink.

"Start from the outer corner of the eye creating a line going from thick to thin," she explained. "Then use the end of your eyebrow as a guide as to how far to lift the wing up."

A sweep of shadow

A post shared by Ashley K Holm (@ash_kholm) on Aug 8, 2018 at 9:17am PDT

To make your eyes pop, try a set of warm shadows to take your look to the next level. Ash likes the Huda Beauty Rose Gold Eyeshadow Palette, which includes eight buttery mattes, eight melted metal shadows, one wet and dry black shadow, and one pressed pearl shadow.

A whole lotta lip

A post shared by Ashley K Holm (@ash_kholm) on Aug 11, 2018 at 12:12pm PDT

To get a perfectly bold lip, Ash starts off by lining the lips with a rich, matte lip liner. Pencils that have a 24-hour wear will last all day.

Paint your pout with Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lipcolors in one of Ash's favorite hues: Forever, Kisses, Passion or Infatuation.

"I always clean up the lips with my foundation shade and a flat concealer brush to get a sharp look," she adds.

Ash says she will focus on either the eyes or the lips but if you prefer a heavier look, she suggests pairing a sultry eye with a bold lip.

Glow up

A post shared by Ashley K Holm (@ash_kholm) on Jul 4, 2018 at 12:24pm PDT

To give your skin the ultimate glow, Ash says to prep skin first with Bliss Drench & Quench moisturizer, then add Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops in shades Celestial for light skin, Sunlight for medium skin, and Candlelight for dark skin tones.

Apply a few drops and blend with fingers to the temples of the face, bridge of nose, and tops of cheeks. "Anywhere you want to lift the face to add a luminescent glow," Ash explains.

All about the brows

A post shared by Ashley K Holm (@ash_kholm) on May 29, 2018 at 4:10pm PDT

To achieve soft but bushy brows, try the Revlon ColorStay Brow Kits, which come in various shades. The kits come with a brush, spoolie, and pomade to set the brows for all-day wear.

"It’s everything you need for a fierce brow look!" Ash says.

Get the look with Ash's product recommendations:

