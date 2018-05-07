Malaysian makeup artist transforms herself into Disney characters

A talented makeup artist from Malaysia can transform herself into just about any Disney character -- and she's making a cultural statement while she's at it.

“Queen of Luna,” as she's known to her 410,000 Instagram followers, has conquered amazing cosplay looks, from Gamora of "Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War" to "The Lion King" villain Scar.

Queen of Luna

Her secret? Incorporating her hijab into the final look.

"Hopefully it shows that wearing a hijab isn’t a limitation and that Muslim women can also be artists, cosplayers, and also geeks!” she told "Good Morning America."

queenofluna/Instagram

Queen of Luna, who prefers to only share her first name, Saraswati, added that the reaction to her work has been "overwhelming."

"I'm really grateful for that," she said. "It's amazing!"