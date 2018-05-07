Malaysian makeup artist transforms herself into Disney characters

May 7, 2018, 4:14 AM ET
PHOTO: Saraswati is the Malaysian makeup artist who can transform herself into the most popular Disney characters. Pictured is Saraswati as Cinderella.PlayQueen of Luna
A talented makeup artist from Malaysia can transform herself into just about any Disney character -- and she's making a cultural statement while she's at it.

“Queen of Luna,” as she's known to her 410,000 Instagram followers, has conquered amazing cosplay looks, from Gamora of "Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War" to "The Lion King" villain Scar.

PHOTO: Saraswati as Gamora, one of the most powerful superheroes in the galaxy. Queen of Luna
Her secret? Incorporating her hijab into the final look.

"Hopefully it shows that wearing a hijab isn’t a limitation and that Muslim women can also be artists, cosplayers, and also geeks!” she told "Good Morning America."

PHOTO: The Queen of Luna as one the biggest villain in the Pride Lands: Scar. queenofluna/Instagram
Queen of Luna, who prefers to only share her first name, Saraswati, added that the reaction to her work has been "overwhelming."

"I'm really grateful for that," she said. "It's amazing!"

