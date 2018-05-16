Meet the fashion force behind Diana, Kate and Meghan's most coveted looks

May 16, 2018, 1:04 PM ET
PHOTO: Princess Diana, Duchess Catherine and Meghan Markle, have all worn outfits designed by Amanda Wakeley.PlayGetty Images, FILE
WATCH Meet the designer behind Diana, Kate and Meghan's most coveted looks

British designer Amanda Wakeley has been the force behind some of the most iconic royal fashion looks for generations -- dressing everyone from the late Princess Diana to her soon-to-be daughter in law Meghan Markle.

Interested in Royal Family?

Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Royal Family
Add Interest

Wakeley's royal flush began with Diana, when the princess wore one of her skirt suits at an event announcing her retirement.

PHOTO: Princess Diana leaves a press conference at the Hilton Hotel, London, at which she gave a speech resigning from her public duties, Dec. 3, 1993, wearing an outfit by Amanda Wakerley.Jayne Fincher/Getty Images, FILE
Princess Diana leaves a press conference at the Hilton Hotel, London, at which she gave a speech resigning from her public duties, Dec. 3, 1993, wearing an outfit by Amanda Wakerley.

"I had no idea she was going to be wearing that suit for that occasion, a girlfriend of mine who was a mural friend ... said, 'I think tomorrow will be an important day for you,'" Wakeley told "GMA."

She added that her reaction after seeing Diana in one of her designs was, "Oh my god!"

Wakeley's designs soon became a staple in Diana's wardrobe, coveted by fashionistas across the globe.

Years later, Kate Middleton also stepped out in clothes designed by Wakeley. She wore Wakeley's designs both right before and after her 2011 wedding to Prince William, including choosing a vintage jacket and pencil skirt by Wakeley for her last pre-wedding public engagement.

PHOTO: Kate Middleton visits Witton Country Park on April 11, 2011 in Darwen, England.Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images, FILE
Kate Middleton visits Witton Country Park on April 11, 2011 in Darwen, England.

Kate later in 2011 chose an embellished evening gown by Wakeley for an event at Clarence House.

PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to guests at an event at Clarence House on Oct. 26, 2011 in London.Paul Burns/Clarence House via Getty Images, FILE
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to guests at an event at Clarence House on Oct. 26, 2011 in London.

PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at The Royal Marsden Hospital at Belmont, Sutton, Sept. 29, 2011 in London.Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at The Royal Marsden Hospital at Belmont, Sutton, Sept. 29, 2011 in London.

Most recently, royal-to-be Markle donned an Amanda Wakeley cream sculpted tailoring coat as she attended her first official event alongside Queen Elizabeth.

Underneath the coat designed by Wakeley was an Amanda Wakeley midnight blue tailored dress.

PHOTO: Meghan Markle attends the 2018 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. March 12, 2018 in London.Chris Jackson/Getty Images, FILE
Meghan Markle attends the 2018 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. March 12, 2018 in London.

When asked how she thought Markle looked in one of her pieces, Wakely replied, "I think she looks amazing in everything."

From Diana to Kate, the members of the royal family continue to be trendsetters, with pieces they wear selling out soon after they step out in them.

PHOTO: Princess Diana, Duchess Catherine and Meghan Markle, have all worn outfits designed by Amanda Wakeley.Getty Images, FILE
Princess Diana, Duchess Catherine and Meghan Markle, have all worn outfits designed by Amanda Wakeley.

Wakeley said she thinks Markle is "already is the most wonderful ambassador for fashion."

For Wakeley, who started out creating pieces worn by Diana, designing pieces for the late princess' soon-to-be daughter-in-law comes full circle for her as a designer.

PHOTO: Fashion designer Amanda Wakeley attends and event at The New Royal Academy of Arts in London, May 15, 2018.Danny Martindale/REX/Shutterstock, FILE
Fashion designer Amanda Wakeley attends and event at The New Royal Academy of Arts in London, May 15, 2018.

"That feels really, really, wonderful," she said. "It breaks my heart that she's not here to see it all because she'd be loving it."

Comments