Met Gala 2018: Top fashion moments you have to see

May 7, 2018, 7:04 PM ET
PHOTO: Rihanna arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, New York, May 7, 2018.Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Fashion's biggest night has begun as the Met Gala has rolled out the crimson and cream carpet outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Although the actual event isn't televised and has a strict no media policy, plenty of photographers have descended on the carpet ahead of The Met's Costume Institute Benefit, snapping fashion's elite and Hollywood's A-listers.

This year's theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," has our favorite designers, interpreting how Catholicism has influenced fashion throughout the ages.

Rihanna, one of this year's co-hosts, sported a pearl and crystal Maison Margiela gown inspired by a papal robe on the carpet.

Heaven's missing an angel as Katy Perry walked the carpet in a Versace gold link dress with matching thigh-high boots. She completed her look with over-sized gold and cream angel wings.

PHOTO: Katy Perry attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 7, 2018, in New York.Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
And one of this year's co-chairs, Amal Clooney, kicked off the carpet, walking it with her husband, George Clooney. Amal Clooney, 40, sported a navy blue pant, foil bustier complete with a dramatic floral train designed by Richard Quinn, who was recently awarded the coveted Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

PHOTO: Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, New York, May 7, 2018.Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutte
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, wearing white custom Chanel, complete with a bejeweled cross necklace, walked the carpet with her daughter Bee Shaffer.

PHOTO: Anna Wintour Vogue Editor-in-Chief arrives for the 2018 Met Gala, May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Singer Rita Ora turned heads on the carpet, wearing a floor-length sheer Prada gown. She also told Vogue magazine why she picked the designer, saying "everything is understated but very meaningful." Still, the best part of her look was a dramatic headdress, which she said her hairdresser created in three days.

PHOTO: Rita Ora attends The Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition, May 7, 2018, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Actress Amanda Seyfried looked more like a Grecian goddess when she arrived on the carpet in Prada.

PHOTO: Amanda Seyfried attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 7, 2018, in New York.Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Rap trio Migos stayed on brand, wearing Versace, which just so happens to be the name of their 2013 hit song.

PHOTO: Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff of Migos attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 7, 2018, in New York.Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Kate Bosworth was stunning in a off-white gilded tulle gown, complete with veil, designed by Oscar de la Renta.

PHOTO: Kate Bosworth attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 7, 2018 in New York. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Actress Lily Collins stayed on theme, by wearing a Givenchy cut-out black gown with religious silver halo.

PHOTO: Lily Collins attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 7, 2018, in New York. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
"Scandal" star Kerry Washington donned a long-sleeved golden look. But the statement she made by wearing her natural hair had fashionistas gasping.

PHOTO: Kerry Washington attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 7, 2018 in New York.Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez. But what really turned heads was her Balmain gown, featuring an over-sized red and royal blue cross.

PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018, in New York. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
"Like a Prayer" singer Madonna definitely got in on this year's theme by wearing French fashion designer, Jean Paul Gaultier. A cross-like bodice was paired with a floor-length black skirt. Madge completed the look by holding black roses, of course.

PHOTO: Madonna attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 7, 2018, in New York. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
"Divorce" star Sarah Jessica Parker took the theme literally when she showed up in a golden Dolce & Gabbana gown featuring shimmering red hearts, with a matching headdress.

PHOTO: Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 7, 2018, in New York. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Former Disney star Zendaya served a silver look on the carpet, sporting a wavy burnt orange bob. Her Versace chain mail dress seemed inspired by Joan of Arc with armor details, complete with a train.

PHOTO: Zendaya attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 7, 2018, in New York.Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian walked the carpet, sans husband Kanye West like in years prior, in a golden Versace bodice floor-length gown, featuring cross details. But what made fashion lovers turn heads was her beauty -- the reality star gave a dramatic winged smoky eye, and swept half of her hair up in a high ponytail -- closer to heaven.

PHOTO: Kim Kardashian attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 7, 2018, in New York. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
