Last-minute Halloween costumes for you and your BFF

No costume? No problem.
Look no further than your own closet for these easy and creative Halloween costumes for you and your bestie.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
What you need:
For Hailey:
Sports bra
Zip-up hoodie
Workout leggings
Sneakers
For Justin:
Oversized, hooded sweatshirt
Basketball shorts or jogger pants
Athletic sneakers
Hat
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
What you need:
For Meghan:
Black dress
White jacket
Black heels or flats
White or black beret to match
For Harry:
Blue suit
Solid tie
Snapchat Filters
What you need:
To make the crowns:
Wire ribbon
Artificial flowers
Hot glue
Black clothing
Cell phone as prop
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez
What you need:
For Alex:
A-Rod jersey
Yankee hat
Jeans
Sunglasses
For J.Lo:
Silver dress, similar to J.Lo's red carpet dress at VMA's
Blonde wig, if needed