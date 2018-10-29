Last-minute Halloween costumes for you and your BFF

No costume? No problem.

Look no further than your own closet for these easy and creative Halloween costumes for you and your bestie.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Getty Images, ABC

What you need:

For Hailey:



Sports bra

Zip-up hoodie

Workout leggings

Sneakers



For Justin:



Oversized, hooded sweatshirt

Basketball shorts or jogger pants

Athletic sneakers

Hat



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

AP, ABC

What you need: For Meghan:



Black dress

White jacket

Black heels or flats

White or black beret to match



For Harry:



Blue suit

Solid tie



Snapchat Filters

ABC

What you need:

To make the crowns:

Wire ribbon

Artificial flowers

Hot glue

Black clothing

Cell phone as prop



Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

ABC

What you need:

For Alex:



A-Rod jersey

Yankee hat

Jeans

Sunglasses



For J.Lo:



Silver dress, similar to J.Lo's red carpet dress at VMA's

Blonde wig, if needed

