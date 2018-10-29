Last-minute Halloween costumes for you and your BFF

Oct 29, 2018, 4:06 AM ET
Two models pose as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in last-minute Halloween costumes.
No costume? No problem.

Look no further than your own closet for these easy and creative Halloween costumes for you and your bestie.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

What you need:
For Hailey:

Sports bra
Zip-up hoodie
Workout leggings
Sneakers

For Justin:

Oversized, hooded sweatshirt
Basketball shorts or jogger pants
Athletic sneakers
Hat

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

What you need: For Meghan:

Black dress
White jacket
Black heels or flats
White or black beret to match

For Harry:

Blue suit
Solid tie

Snapchat Filters

What you need:

To make the crowns:
Wire ribbon
Artificial flowers
Hot glue
Black clothing
Cell phone as prop

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

What you need:
For Alex:

A-Rod jersey
Yankee hat
Jeans
Sunglasses

For J.Lo:

Silver dress, similar to J.Lo's red carpet dress at VMA's
Blonde wig, if needed

