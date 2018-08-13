This mom goes above and beyond to braid her daughters’ hair.

Hilde Evenrud is a self-taught braider and hairstylist from Norway.

She started braiding her two daughters’ hair three years ago.

studiohilde/Instagram

Her inspiration comes from pictures only; she doesn’t watch online video tutorials.

“I normally look at pictures and try to figure out how to do the styles on my own,” Evenrud told “GMA.”

Evenrud uses her daughters as models.

“I have two girls -- they are 6 and 9 years old -- they are normally my hair models but I also braid all the girls in the neighborhood,” she said.

“ ” I don’t have any professional training

While the styles look extremely complicated, Evenrud said she never considered braiding to be difficult.

studiohilde/Instagram

Evenrud said she normally braids her daughters’ hair twice a week.

“I try to not do their hair too often. I don’t damage their hair,” she explained.

And Evenrud said she never gets tired of braiding.

Braiding has always been her passion, she said, adding, “I love how happy kids are after I’ve done their hair.”

Her advice for anyone who wants to start braiding?

“I think that you really need to practice to see the results,” she said.