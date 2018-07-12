The peanut butter and jelly hair trend is actually beautiful

Jul 12, 2018, 4:02 AM ET
PHOTO: Hair stylists are dying their clients hair to match the purple jelly and brown peanut butter found in a classic PB & J sandwich.Playawedeewolff/Instagram
It’s peanut butter jelly time (for your hair).

There's a new hair color trend making a splash that's inspired by one of our favorite school snacks, the peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

It may seem odd but the results of this look are actually stunning.

PHOTO: To achieve this look, hair colorists dye their clients hair a purple and caramel color.elementssalonstudio/Instagram
To achieve this look, hair colorists dye their client's hair a purple and caramel color.

The mix of the purple jelly and brown peanut butter complement each other to create dimension in the hair.

PHOTO: This hair trend is inspired by a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.balay.mama/Instagram
While this peanut butter and jelly isn’t edible, it looks gorgeous and dozens of people have been posting about the hair trend on Instagram in the past few weeks.

PHOTO: A girl picks up a peanut butter and jelly sandwich in an undated stock photo.STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images
A girl picks up a peanut butter and jelly sandwich in an undated stock photo.

No peanut butter and jelly sandwiches were harmed in the making of this hair.

