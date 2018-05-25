Pixelated hair is the latest Instagram trend and it might be the most mesmerizing yet.
When the hair is brushed a certain way, it looks similar to pixels on a computer.
A research and development company, X-presion, created this revolutionary color technique following months of research.
"Depending on the way you comb it or the movement of the hair it looks totally different," Jorge Càncer, of X-presion, told ABC News.
The look is not an easy one to achieve.
The color is not created by using a stencil or just being painted on - it requires an innovative coloring process to create a new chromatic dimension that has a color-pixelated effect on hair.
"It is not the color on the surface of the hair," Cancer said. "It is a technique that creates a really three-dimensional filling, so every time you move the hair you can see different shapes."
X-presion's new technique went viral with their Super Mario Brothers hair, and company experts have since been sharing their technique with colorists around the world.
“”It is becoming really popular because of the innovation that is behind it.
The color is created in 3-D, so that it not only creates color, but texture as well.
The hair and the color are transformed into a different effect with every movement of the hair.
"This is a new language, a new way to work the color, and right now there are hairdressers all around the world [using] the technique that we created here in our studio."