Pixelated hair is the latest Instagram trend and it might be the most mesmerizing yet.

When the hair is brushed a certain way, it looks similar to pixels on a computer.

A research and development company, X-presion, created this revolutionary color technique following months of research.

"Depending on the way you comb it or the movement of the hair it looks totally different," Jorge Càncer, of X-presion, told ABC News.

phildoeshair/Instagram

The look is not an easy one to achieve.

The color is not created by using a stencil or just being painted on - it requires an innovative coloring process to create a new chromatic dimension that has a color-pixelated effect on hair.

"It is not the color on the surface of the hair," Cancer said. "It is a technique that creates a really three-dimensional filling, so every time you move the hair you can see different shapes."

cancampia/Instagram

X-presion's new technique went viral with their Super Mario Brothers hair, and company experts have since been sharing their technique with colorists around the world.

“ ” It is becoming really popular because of the innovation that is behind it.

The color is created in 3-D, so that it not only creates color, but texture as well.

The hair and the color are transformed into a different effect with every movement of the hair.

phildoeshair/Instagram

"This is a new language, a new way to work the color, and right now there are hairdressers all around the world [using] the technique that we created here in our studio."