Karamo Brown knows how to take a good photo.

As the resident culture expert on Netflix’s successful "Queer Eye," Brown is there to offer support and motivation to each episode’s subject -- or as the Fab Five call them, "heroes."

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Armed with a background in counseling and social work, his goal, along with his other cast mates, is to help these heroes become the best version of themselves while building their self-confidence.

Brown is a champion of the "look good, feel good" mentality, and says it’s easy to fake confidence in front of the camera, even if you might doubt yourself.

He showed "Good Morning America" some hacks he uses to take a good photo.

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC News

Activate your pressure point to calm nerves

If you’re nervous, Brown suggests placing your hands together, pressing your right thumb into the palm of your left hand and resting it on your legs.

“Basically what happens is that it gives you a pressure point so you’re not focusing on [your hands] and it takes away the nerves,” he told "GMA."

If you’re still feeling anxious, Brown added you can also massage your thumb into your palm.

“It’s a healthy pressure to release stress and anxiety,” he explained.

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC News

Try out different poses

Brown's also equipped with three go-to smiles and poses to get a variety of killer looks for the camera, he said: One in which you smile to the front, another where you smile up and to the side, and for the third, you smile to a friend.

“What happens if you do that in three photos when you’re taking them," Brown explained, "it looks like we’re not all stagnant and we’re actually having fun."