How to recreate Meghan Markle's wedding looks

May 21, 2018, 7:54 AM ET
PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.PlayReuters
Millions around the world watched this weekend as Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, walked down the aisle to marry Prince Harry in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Donning a diamond tiara lent to her by Queen Elizabeth and trailed by a 5-meter-long veil, Markle was a vision in her custom white bridal dress designed by Clare Waight Keller, the first female artistic director for Givenchy. The gown featured an open bateau neckline with three-quarter-length sleeves.

PHOTO: Britains Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand, prior to the start of their wedding ceremony, at St. Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 19, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/AP
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand, prior to the start of their wedding ceremony, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 19, 2018.

Markle chose Waight Keller "for her timeless and elegant aesthetic, impeccable tailoring, and relaxed demeanour," a statement from Kensington Palace read. Experts estimate the dress cost upwards of a few thousand dollars.

After the ceremony, during her wedding reception, Markle slipped into a bespoke lily white high-neck gown made of silk crepe by designer Stella McCartney.

PHOTO: The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, in Windsor, England, May 19, 2018.Steve Parsons/Pool via Reuters
The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, in Windsor, England, May 19, 2018.

For those who want to recreate the glamour and elegance of Markle's royal wedding looks, but may not have access to custom dresses from global fashion empires, fear not: Bridal designer and "Say Yes to the Dress" star Randy Fenoli shared tips with "GMA" on how you can recreate the looks yourself.

Both of Markle's dresses were classic, but still incorporated elements of her relaxed and effortless style, Fenoli said.

PHOTO: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex emerge from the West Door of St Georges Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. Andrew Matthews/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex emerge from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony.

He noted that the bare shoulders in her Stella McCartney dress were a touch edgy for the royal occasion, and are the most shoulders we've yet seen in a royal bride.

No matter what your budget, if you are looking to cop her style, Fenoli recommends honing in on four key details:

1. Look for a similar neckline (i.e., off-the-shoulders or high-neck with bare shoulders).

PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an Ascot Landau along the Long Walk after their wedding in St Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, May 19, 2018. Reuters
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an Ascot Landau along the Long Walk after their wedding in St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, May 19, 2018.

2. Go for simple, comfortable fabrics. This gives off a low-maintenance, unembellished and sleek look, according to Fenoli.

3. Personalize your dress, and add details that mean something to you.

4. Pair your dress with a detailed veil or crown headpiece.

Here are some looks Fenoli recreated inspired by Duchess Meghan.

Look 1: Inspired by Meghan's ceremony gown

Dress: Mikaella
Price $1,900
Style: Beteau neckline, fit and flair, crepe skirt with long sleeves

Veil: Plain 16-foot cathedral silk tulle veil custom made by Kleinfeld
Price: $1,500

Tiara: Michelle Roth
Price: $385

Look 2: Inspired by Meghan's ceremony gown, but with a twist

Dress: Le Spose Di Gio
Price: $4,700
Style: Bateau neckline, silk chiffon and silk taffeta ruched bodice with three-quarter-length sleeves

Veil: Peter Langner, embellished with beading and embroidery on the edge
Price: $1,700

Crown: Maria Elena
Price: $1,376

Look 3: Inspired by Meghan's reception gown

Dress: MZ2 By Mark Zunino
Price: $1,700
Style: Halter neckline, crepe material, low back

Steal the bridesmaids' looks

PHOTO: Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge arrives with the bridesmaids at St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, May 19, 2018.Reuters
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge arrives with the bridesmaids at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, May 19, 2018.

Finally, if you want to recreate the adorable dresses worn by the young bridesmaids, Fenoli suggests these cap-sleeved dresses with an ivory sash from Kleinfeld Bridal Party, made by designer Bari Jay, for $198.

