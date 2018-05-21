How to recreate Meghan Markle's wedding looks

Millions around the world watched this weekend as Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, walked down the aisle to marry Prince Harry in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Donning a diamond tiara lent to her by Queen Elizabeth and trailed by a 5-meter-long veil, Markle was a vision in her custom white bridal dress designed by Clare Waight Keller, the first female artistic director for Givenchy. The gown featured an open bateau neckline with three-quarter-length sleeves.

Dominic Lipinski/AP

Markle chose Waight Keller "for her timeless and elegant aesthetic, impeccable tailoring, and relaxed demeanour," a statement from Kensington Palace read. Experts estimate the dress cost upwards of a few thousand dollars.

After the ceremony, during her wedding reception, Markle slipped into a bespoke lily white high-neck gown made of silk crepe by designer Stella McCartney.

Steve Parsons/Pool via Reuters

For those who want to recreate the glamour and elegance of Markle's royal wedding looks, but may not have access to custom dresses from global fashion empires, fear not: Bridal designer and "Say Yes to the Dress" star Randy Fenoli shared tips with "GMA" on how you can recreate the looks yourself.

Both of Markle's dresses were classic, but still incorporated elements of her relaxed and effortless style, Fenoli said.

Andrew Matthews/AFP/Getty Images

He noted that the bare shoulders in her Stella McCartney dress were a touch edgy for the royal occasion, and are the most shoulders we've yet seen in a royal bride.

No matter what your budget, if you are looking to cop her style, Fenoli recommends honing in on four key details:

1. Look for a similar neckline (i.e., off-the-shoulders or high-neck with bare shoulders).

Reuters

2. Go for simple, comfortable fabrics. This gives off a low-maintenance, unembellished and sleek look, according to Fenoli.

3. Personalize your dress, and add details that mean something to you.

4. Pair your dress with a detailed veil or crown headpiece.

Here are some looks Fenoli recreated inspired by Duchess Meghan.

Look 1: Inspired by Meghan's ceremony gown

Dress: Mikaella

Price $1,900

Style: Beteau neckline, fit and flair, crepe skirt with long sleeves



Veil: Plain 16-foot cathedral silk tulle veil custom made by Kleinfeld

Price: $1,500



Tiara: Michelle Roth

Price: $385



Look 2: Inspired by Meghan's ceremony gown, but with a twist

Dress: Le Spose Di Gio

Price: $4,700

Style: Bateau neckline, silk chiffon and silk taffeta ruched bodice with three-quarter-length sleeves



Veil: Peter Langner, embellished with beading and embroidery on the edge

Price: $1,700



Crown: Maria Elena

Price: $1,376



Look 3: Inspired by Meghan's reception gown

Dress: MZ2 By Mark Zunino

Price: $1,700

Style: Halter neckline, crepe material, low back



Steal the bridesmaids' looks

Reuters

Finally, if you want to recreate the adorable dresses worn by the young bridesmaids, Fenoli suggests these cap-sleeved dresses with an ivory sash from Kleinfeld Bridal Party, made by designer Bari Jay, for $198.