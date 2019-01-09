Do you remember these iconic fashion moments from 1999?

Twenty years ago, in 1999, bucket hats and denim-on-denim were all the rage.

Could we forget these trends? To quote "Clueless," "Ugh, as if!"

Let's take a look back at these unforgettable styles.

Chokers

A fashion staple in 1999, this simple accessory could help you rock any outfit.

Athleisure

Let's face it, we all wanted to "spice up our life" like Mel C in her stylish athletic wear. There's no better outfit than one that's trendy and comfy.

Blue eye shadow

PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez in New York City.Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez in New York City.

This was a go-to look for celebs on the red carpet. Everyone from J.Lo to Christina Aguilera loved this fun makeup trend.

Boy bands dressed all in white

We will always have a special place in our hearts for matching boy bands.

Old Navy and Gap hoodies

PHOTO: Gap Outlet retail display.Getty Images
Gap Outlet retail display.

Every '90s kid begged their mom for that classic branded hoodie from stores like Gap or Old Navy. It was a closet essential for a laid-back look.

Bandana tops

PHOTO: Cast of television series Friends: (L-R) David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry at Screen Actors Guild Awards. Mirek Towski/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Cast of television series Friends: (L-R) David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry at Screen Actor's Guild Awards.

The '90s proved that bandanas were not just something to wear on your head. They were also the inspiration behind one of the biggest styles for tops.

Bucket hats

PHOTO: Britney Spears goes shopping at Walt Disney World in Orlando Fla., June 15, 1999.Larry Marano/Getty Images, FILE
Britney Spears goes shopping at Walt Disney World in Orlando Fla., June 15, 1999.

This was the accessory we never knew we needed until 1999. It was the coolest way to stay out of the sun.

Denim-on-denim

PHOTO: Heidi KlumGetty Images
Heidi Klum

This look lives on to this day, but it wouldn't have been possible without those iconic denim-on-denim moments in 1999. Who can make it more chic than Heidi Klum?

Baggy pants

An essential in a dude's closet. We were clueless for loving baggy trousers.

Matching red carpet outfits

PHOTO: Members of Destinys Child are pictured on Sept. 03, 1999, from left, LeToya Luckett, Beyonce Knowles, LaTavia Robertson and Kelly Rowland.Jim Smeal/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE
Members of Destiny's Child are pictured on Sept. 03, 1999, from left, LeToya Luckett, Beyonce Knowles, LaTavia Robertson and Kelly Rowland.

This red carpet trend gave new meaning to the term "squad goals." Exhibit A: Destiny's Child, the group that everyone wanted to dress like.

