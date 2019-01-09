Do you remember these iconic fashion moments from 1999?

Twenty years ago, in 1999, bucket hats and denim-on-denim were all the rage.

Could we forget these trends? To quote "Clueless," "Ugh, as if!"

Let's take a look back at these unforgettable styles.

Chokers

A fashion staple in 1999, this simple accessory could help you rock any outfit.

Athleisure

Let's face it, we all wanted to "spice up our life" like Mel C in her stylish athletic wear. There's no better outfit than one that's trendy and comfy.

Blue eye shadow

This was a go-to look for celebs on the red carpet. Everyone from J.Lo to Christina Aguilera loved this fun makeup trend.

Boy bands dressed all in white

We will always have a special place in our hearts for matching boy bands.

Old Navy and Gap hoodies

Every '90s kid begged their mom for that classic branded hoodie from stores like Gap or Old Navy. It was a closet essential for a laid-back look.

Bandana tops

The '90s proved that bandanas were not just something to wear on your head. They were also the inspiration behind one of the biggest styles for tops.

Bucket hats

This was the accessory we never knew we needed until 1999. It was the coolest way to stay out of the sun.

Denim-on-denim

This look lives on to this day, but it wouldn't have been possible without those iconic denim-on-denim moments in 1999. Who can make it more chic than Heidi Klum?

Baggy pants

An essential in a dude's closet. We were clueless for loving baggy trousers.

Matching red carpet outfits

This red carpet trend gave new meaning to the term "squad goals." Exhibit A: Destiny's Child, the group that everyone wanted to dress like.