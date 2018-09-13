Rihanna is embracing the female figure in all forms.

On Thursday night, at the singer's Savage X Fenty lingerie fashion show -- New York Fashion Week's grand finale -- women of all sizes walked the runway, including one model who appeared to be about nine months pregnant.

In an interview with reporters, Rihanna explained that her goal was to toast women "in all forms and all body types and all races and all cultures."

"It's a celebration of womanhood," she said, according to Vogue magazine. “I think it’s a shame women have to feel insecure or self-conscious about how their bodies look. They’ve been taught by society that only one thing works.”

According to the fashion magazine, Rihanna's show featured plus-size cover girl Paloma Elsesser, runway regulars Gigi and Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls and Fenty's campaign model, Slick Woods, who stepped out in a barely-there ensemble that showed off her baby bump.

Rihanna's goal of empowerment didn't end with inclusive casting, however. She also stepped out holding a heart-shaped whip, which she explained was meant to encourage women to try new things.

"You never know what night you're going to have, so why not mix it up?" she said.

