As Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg continues to recover from cancer surgery, people are clamoring to copy her iconic look.

Replicas of Ginsburg’s famous “dissent collar” -– the bib necklace she frequently wears when dissenting with a Supreme Court opinion -– sold out before it even went on sale.

Banana Republic announced earlier this week that it would reissue a bib necklace made famous by Ginsburg that it first released in 2012.

The necklace reportedly landed in Ginsburg's famous collar collection after she received it in the VIP gift bag at Glamour magazine's "Women of the Year" gala that year.

Ginsburg, 85, showed the necklace to Katie Couric in a 2014 interview and told her she had deemed it her dissenting collar because, “It looks fitting for dissents.”

RBG: "This is my dissenting collar… It looks fitting for dissents." pic.twitter.com/luNmrN4BCX — Irin Carmon (@irin) July 31, 2014

The "Dissent Collar Necklace" sold out in just a few hours through pre-orders, according to Banana Republic. There is now a wait-list for the limited-edition necklace as Banana Republic expands its release.

The retail chain is donating 50 percent of the purchase price of the necklace to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Women’s Rights Project, which Ginsburg co-founded in 1972.

Ginsburg showed off her collection of collars from around the world that she pairs with her judicial robes in the documentary "RBG." The Supreme Court's oldest justice is also in the spotlight with a new movie, "On the Basis of Sex," about her life.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters, FILE

Followers of Ginsburg, nicknamed "Notorious RBG," were shaken when she missed oral arguments earlier this month, the first time she has missed a scheduled public session due to illness in her 25-year career on the high court bench.

A court spokeswoman said Friday that Ginsburg's recovery from surgery to remove cancerous tissue in her lung is "on track."

"Justice Ginsburg will continue to work from home next week and will participate in the consideration and decision of the cases on the basis of the briefs and the transcripts of oral arguments," the spokeswoman said in a statement. "Her recovery from surgery is on track. Post-surgery evaluation indicates no evidence of remaining disease, and no further treatment is required."