Why Scarlett Johansson wore Marchesa to the Met Gala

Scarlett Johansson became the first A-lister in months to wear Marchesa on a red carpet when she donned a gown by the fashion line for the Met Gala on Monday evening.

The actress, who arrived on the arm of her boyfriend, "Saturday Night Live" comedian Colin Jost, said in a statement obtained by The Cut that she wanted to support the two women behind the brand: Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig.

Chapman is the estranged wife of producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct. He has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

“I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers,” Johansson told The Cut in a statement.

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Almost immediately after women began publicly accusing Weinstein of sexual harassment and abuse last October, Chapman released a statement condemning her husband's "unforgivable actions" and announced that she was leaving him. The former couple, who were married for more than 10 years, have two children together: a daughter, India, 7, and son, Dashiell, 5.

"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions," Chapman's statement read. "I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority, and I ask the media for privacy at this time."

Chapman has kept a low profile since then, and for the first time in a long time, no major star wore Marchesa during awards season. Additionally, in February, Chapman and Craig decided against doing a traditional runway show at New York Fashion Week, opting instead to present their Fall 2018 collection online. That same month, however, Craig spoke to Grazia about the line's future and noted that she and Chapman want to support the #MeToo movement. Now, it seems they may be preparing to mount a return to the limelight.

“We are truly honored that Scarlett chose to wear Marchesa for the Met Gala," Marchesa said in a statement Tuesday. "She is an amazingly talented actor who has incredible style and presence. It was wonderful to work so closely with her in creating this custom look.”

A representative for Johansson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.