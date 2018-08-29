The flesh-like necklaces you've been seeing on your Instagram feed are actually part of a new interactive exhibit.

A. Human, a progressive new fashion brand, is opening a flagship store for New York Fashion Week.

“A. Human presents a future where fashion is defined by how you reimagine your body,” according to the company.

Luke Absolon/A. Human

The looks have been modeled by celebrities like Tan France, Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, and Andreja Pejic.

The collection is not like any fashion line we have seen before. The items look like they blend into the skin, creating an effect eerily similar to plastic surgery.

This theatrical art experience is produced by Society of Spectacle [SOS], which "brings together choreographed spectacles, designed to excite, provoke, and entertain audiences around the world.”

Luke Absolon/A. Human

After big-name celebrities like Kardashian posted about the fashion line, the brand has been getting a lot of online attention. Reactions have varied and people can not wait to see the collection in person.

A. Human is open for four weeks from Sept. 5-30 in SoHo.

Tickets are $40 per person, ages 13 and up.