Supermodel Tatjana Patitz dies at age 56

German model Tatjana Patitz poses with the new catalog of German catalog company Otto during a photocall in Hamburg, Germany, Dec. 14, 2006.

German supermodel Tatjana Patitz has died at the age of 56.

Vogue reported Patitz's death on Wednesday. A specific cause of death is unknown.

Patitz's New York agent, Corinne Nicolas of the Model CoOp agency, confirmed the news Wednesday, telling the Associated Press only that the model had died of an "illness" in the Santa Barbara, California, area.

Patitz graced some of the biggest fashion magazine covers in the 1980s and 1990s.

She was also known for starring in George Michael's famous "Freedom '90" music video.

Tatjana Patitz wears a creation of Lavera as part of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Berlin, Jan. 21, 2015. Joerg Carstensen/AP, FILE

Patitz was born in Germany and raised in Sweden, but later lived much of her life in California. She rose to fame after legendary photographer Peter Lindbergh photographed her in 1988 and was often touted as one of the "original" supermodels alongside greats such as Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista and Cindy Crawford.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tatjana Patitz, a long-time friend of Peter's," the Peter Lindbergh Foundation tweeted Wednesday morning. "We would like to salute Tatjana's kindness, inner beauty and outstanding intelligence. Our thoughts go to her loved ones and particularly [her son] Jonah. She will be immensely missed."

Patitz gave birth to her son Jonah in 2004. She often celebrated him on Instagram, posting birthday wishes and photos of his art. According to Vogue, she once described Jonah as "my source of happiness."

German model Tatjana Patitz poses during a photo call of German catalog company Otto in Hamburg, Germany, Dec. 14, 2006. Fabian Bimmer/AP

"Tatjana was always the European symbol of chic, like Romy Schneider-meets-Monica Vitti," Anna Wintour, chief content officer of Condé Nast and global editorial director of Vogue, said in a statement following the model's death. "She was far less visible than her peers -- more mysterious, more grown-up, more unattainable --and that had its own appeal."