Sushi nails look so delicious

Aug 7, 2018, 4:37 AM ET
PHOTO: Nail artist have begun to paint the popular fish dish, sushi, on their nails.Playbatatafingers/Instagram
Sushi nails are the most delicious nail trend yet.

We love to eat sushi but now you can wear it, too.

Nail artists have started painting the popular fish dish on their client's nails.

PHOTO: This creative manicure is inspired by all different types of sushi.ayumi_812/Instagram
This creative manicure is inspired by all different types of sushi.

Some artists are creating 3-D fish toppings like salmon roe and tomago (egg), while others are painting on intricate designs.

These nails are the perfect excuse to eat sushi every day.

Popular Russian nail salon, Nail Sunny, never misses a nail trend.

From high heels to colored pencils, they have done it all.

So, of course, they had to give sushi nails a shot.

sushi ? ?? ???????? - ??????or ??????? #nailsunnytutorial Video by @edo_movs

A post shared by Nail Sunny (@nail_sunny) on Apr 5, 2018 at 8:51am PDT

They even attached chopsticks to the end of the nail design.

PHOTO: This manicure has 3-D eggs and salmon roe.shi.o.ri14/Instagram
This manicure has 3-D eggs and salmon roe.

These nails make us soy happy.

