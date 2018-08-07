Sushi nails are the most delicious nail trend yet.

We love to eat sushi but now you can wear it, too.

Nail artists have started painting the popular fish dish on their client's nails.

ayumi_812/Instagram

Some artists are creating 3-D fish toppings like salmon roe and tomago (egg), while others are painting on intricate designs.

These nails are the perfect excuse to eat sushi every day.

Popular Russian nail salon, Nail Sunny, never misses a nail trend.

From high heels to colored pencils, they have done it all.

So, of course, they had to give sushi nails a shot.

They even attached chopsticks to the end of the nail design.

shi.o.ri14/Instagram

These nails make us soy happy.