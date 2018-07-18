We need to talk about these high-heeled Crocs that are already sold out

Love it or hate it, ugly fashion is making serious strides and if the high-heeled Crocs that went viral and sold out is any indication, then the trend could be making moves towards becoming a staple.

This is not a crock -- well not in the joking sense of the word. Casual, comfort-centric shoe company Crocs debuted its newest high heels and the strappy shoe already sold out.

Social media users freaked out when photos the 3.75-inch foam wedge heel went viral on and subsequently sold out.

Didn’t think I’d actually see the day crocs makes high heels. What do I do when my best friend asks how we think they look with our bridesmaids dresses? — Emaly Abdou (@ItsEmaly) July 15, 2018

did you know crocs made heels and they actually sold out pic.twitter.com/M1IVavaucm — ?? dean ?? (@cyandean) July 13, 2018

now accepting donations via Venmo so i can fulfill my dreams of buying Crocs high heels — anna (@_Anna_Davis) July 14, 2018

When I truly realized I'm old. "Croc haters are wrong, and Crocs with heels are actually good...Ugly fashion is, inexplicably, in." https://t.co/JXWwUincvH pic.twitter.com/R3B9bhOctn — Thai Phi Le (@thaiphi_le) July 18, 2018

The Women's Cyprus V heel was originally listed for $44 on the Crocs website before going on final sale for $17.99, but the shoe is no longer available.

Crocs also make a variety of other heel styles including wedges, block heels and slingbacks. The footwear company did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

The ugly fashion trend has put its best foot forward and high-end designers are embracing the moment and leaning in with riffs of their own.

Balenciaga paid homage in the past with their own Croc-inspired designs like platform clogs that debuted last October at Balenciaga's spring 2018 Paris Fashion Week show. And now the luxury fashion house teased pictures on Instagram of a hot pink pair of stilettos with a familiar look.

The high heels made to look like a pair of the comfort clogs have holes adorned with various charms from a pink macaron, a cat and shooting star.

It is not clear whether the item was directly inspired by the sustainable shoe company, but it sure bears a striking resemblance.

Balenciaga did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.