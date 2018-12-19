I tried tattoo eyeliner and it made me look like a celebrity

Permanent makeup is a huge trend among celebrities and beauty mavens. But with tattoo eyeliner, eyebrows and lipstick taking over the scene, the question remains: is it worth the investment?

I went under the needle to find out, visiting esthetician and salon owner Dominique Bossavy, who is a celebrity favorite for her natural permanent makeup technique, to get permanent eyeliner.

As background, I'm an avid beauty fan, obsessed with the latest launches, tutorials and trends. But I'm absolutely terrible at doing my own top eyeliner. When I first heard about permanent eyeliner, I was immediately interested in learning more about it.

"Permanent makeup has had a lot of different names over the years, but what people need to know is that when they go on through this procedure, it is a form of tattoo," Bossavy told "GMA." "Over the years, permanent makeup -- when done well and in a very natural way -- has really helped women increase their confidence as well as helping them living their life without the burden of having to apply makeup and giving them the insurance that they always look good."

“ ” Permanent makeup has had a lot of different names over the years, but what people need to know is that when they go on through this procedure, it is a form of tattoo.

A post shared by Dominique Bossavy (@dominiquebossavy) on Aug 27, 2018 at 9:18am PDT

“ ” I promote a super natural look.

Bossavy, who has been practicing this for decades, said her biggest tip is to stay away from the trend and to instead "improve what you have." Her approach is to create a natural look that enhance her client's beauty.

"I promote a super natural look and I would recommend to people to choose a rather natural look that they can actually dress up if they need to," she said. "The best results are always the ones that if you have no makeup at all, nobody can tell."

In her salons, in New York where I had my complimentary appointment, Paris, and Beverly Hills, Bossavy offers treatments for permanent eyeliner, eyebrows, lips, stretch marks, scar camouflage, as seen in the photo below, and skin discoloration.

The permanent eyeliner procedure can cost anywhere from $200 - $1200, depending on where you get it done, according to Groupon.

A post shared by Dominique Bossavy (@dominiquebossavy) on Jul 25, 2018 at 2:06pm PDT

ABC News

Here's how my appointment for permanent eyeliner went

When I arrived at the salon, Bossavy took off the makeup I had on and applied a numbing cream to my eyelid.

I've never gotten a tattoo before, nor had I planned to, so I was very nervous about the needle.

ABC News

Thankfully, I didn't feel any pain from the needle. It felt like a vibration along my eyelid as she tattooed a fine line of black ink along the natural line of my eyelashes.

Bossavy told me that the pain level depends on the procedure and the person. Most "people would say that it’s uncomfortable but completely tolerable," she said.

The procedure took about 30 minutes from start to finish, and then I went straight into work. I didn't have any redness or pain. For the rest of the day, my eyelids were slightly more sensitive than normal.

The big reveal

Immediately, I could not believe the results from the one session.

ABC News

The eyeliner was darker than I expected it to be, but it faded gradually over time to the perfect hue. I felt very confident leaving the house without eye makeup.

Today, a month after my initial first treatment, I still see a slight difference. The eyeliner has faded a lot since my initial treatment, but Bossavy said this is normal and some people require a few treatments to get their desired look. I didn't go back for an additional session.

The takeaway

Right after my session, I was told not to get the surface wet for 10 days and to avoid rubbing my eyes. (Both were pretty challenging!)

Depending on how you take care of the area, the permanent makeup can last anywhere from two to three years, Bossavy told me.

"Everything fades, there is no such thing as a color that’s going to stay forever. Gradual fading, that is a given with permanent makeup, depends on each individual," Boassavy said.

“ ” Everything fades, there is no such thing as a color that’s going to stay forever.

My advice for anyone who is thinking about getting permanent makeup is to take time to research the type of treatment.

Also, make sure you’re getting it done by someone reputable. It’s definitely a major investment and a commitment like getting a regular tattoo.