Halloween nails are so last month.

It’s November now and time to think Thanksgiving.

From turkey legs to corn fields to pumpkin patches, these nails have us ready for Turkey Day.

A post shared by Stas Sja (@stassjabeauty) on Nov 5, 2018 at 9:53am PST

So get in the autumnal spirit and DIY some of these designs at home or show them to your manicurist for some inspo!

Thanksgiving nails now, pie later!

A post shared by Nails By Jen (@nailsbyjenslc) on Oct 30, 2018 at 9:28pm PDT

A post shared by Nails By Diana (@aphroditenailstudio) on Nov 3, 2018 at 6:17pm PDT

A post shared by Alexandra Manucure???? (@alexandra.manucure) on Oct 5, 2018 at 1:06pm PDT

A post shared by ? Gracie (@nailart_bygracie) on Nov 24, 2017 at 4:11pm PST

A post shared by Kayla Marie (@kaybabyy22) on Oct 29, 2018 at 4:53pm PDT