Twiggy is still making an impression on the fashion industry with her iconic lashes.

The stuck together, spider-like lashes were huge back in the 1960s, made famous by the British model.

Keystone Features/Getty Images

The trend features doll-like upper and lower lashes.

“ ” It’s not about perfection, the more clumpier the better.

They went out of fashion for a bit but are now back and better than ever.

Makeup artists have amped up the look with fake lashes and eyelash extensions.

Other people are using the '60s-inspired lashes to make a simple everyday look.

You can get these "Twiggy lashes" by using eyelash extensions or a thick mascara.

Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Natalia Ferrara, Revitalash global brand ambassador, said Twiggy used to use false eyelashes to achieve her look, but nowadays people don’t have time.

To achieve the look without false eyelashes, Ferrara layers an eyelash primer and mascara. “The more bulk I get on my lash, the easier it is to separate with my third coat,” Ferrara told ABC News.

Her one tip is to “always go vertical with the wand.”