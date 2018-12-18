These ugly Christmas sweater nails are Pinterest-perfection and easy to pull off

Dec 18, 2018, 4:02 AM ET
PHOTO: Bobbie Gossage of New York uses an ugly Christmas sweater nail stamping plate called MoYou London "Festive 32" to achieve the look of ugly Christmas sweater nailPlayBobbie Gossage/Instgram
WATCH These ugly Christmas sweater nails are Pinterest-perfection and easy to pull off

Ditch the DIY free-hand with this ugly sweater-inspired holiday mani that's not so ugly after all.

These nails by Bobbie Gossage of New York were achieved by using a nail stamping plate and non-traditional pastel shades.

Here's how to get the look.

What you'll need

1. An ugly Christmas sweater nail stamping plate. Bobbie uses the MoYou London "Festive 32" stamping plate.

2. A nail stamper and scraper.

3. A white stamping polish (or a thick white nail polish like Sally Hansen's Insta-Dry). Bobbie uses Bam! White stamping polish from Maniology.

4. Base coat.

5. Nail polish. What Bobbie's wearing: "Cascade Cool" and "Turquoise & Caicos" by Essie.

6. Top coat.

7. 100 percent acetone nail polish remover.

8. Clean-up brush or cotton swabs. Bobbie's clean-up brush: Pure Color #4 angular brush from What's Up Nails.

PHOTO: If you aim to steer clear of traditional Christmas colors, try Cascade Cool and Turquoise & Caicos by Essie. Bobbie Gossage/Instgram
If you aim to steer clear of traditional Christmas colors, try "Cascade Cool" and "Turquoise & Caicos" by Essie.

How-to

1. Paint your nails with a clear base coat.

2. Apply white stamping polish to half of the design on your stamping plate.

3. Scrape the polish across the plate at a 45-degree angle, and then quickly roll the stamp over it to pick up your design.

4. Paint three stripes of your mint and pink polish across the stamper. Tip: Bobbie says you don't have to be super precise, but make sure you have a generous amount of polish on your brush so that you are gently gliding over the white and not dragging the brush through it. Otherwise, you may smear your design.

PHOTO: Ugly Christmas sweater nails are perfect for completing your holiday party style.Bobbie Gossage/Instgram
Ugly Christmas sweater nails are perfect for completing your holiday party style.

5. Let the polish dry on the stamp for about 5 minutes. It should feel dry to the touch, but still flexible.

6. Gently roll stamp onto your nail.

7. Clean up around the edges with acetone.

8. Add a quick-dry top coat.

9. Repeat for the rest of your nails.

10. Wow your holiday party guests!

See more of Bobbie's nail designs on her Instagram page: @nailbrag.

PHOTO: Bobbie Gossage of New York uses an ugly Christmas sweater nail stamping plate called MoYou London Festive 32 to achieve the look of ugly Christmas sweater nailBobbie Gossage/Instgram
Bobbie Gossage of New York uses an ugly Christmas sweater nail stamping plate called MoYou London "Festive 32" to achieve the look of ugly Christmas sweater nail

Comments